The UT Tyler basketball teams begin Lone Star Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Cameron in a doubleheader at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Early on in the 2022-23 season the Patriots have been marked by strong defense and an efficient offense to move to 5-2 through the non-conference schedule. The Patriots are allowing just 57.9 points per game and averaging 13.3 steals. On offense, the Patriots are averaging 70.1 points per game on 42.5% shooting and are 33.3% from beyond the arc as a team.
UT Tyler Coach Rebecca Alvidrez said her team is ready for their first home game.
"Being on the road got a little tiring, so it's nice to finally be playing at home," Alvidrez said. "It's nice to be in our own beds and it's a nice feeling to finally play in front of our home fans."
Cameron University, located in Lawton, Oklahoma, is 2-3 on the season.
MEN
UT Tyler moved to 3-0 on the year with a pair of road victories prior to the Thanksgiving holiday over Arkansas Tech and Northeastern State. UT Tyler relied on a strong defensive effort and effective three-point shooting to win on the road by a 56-49 final over Arkansas Tech on Nov. 17 in Russellville, Arkansas.
The Patriots played steady defensively and executed better offensively to maintain a lead throughout the majority of the second half with a 71-67 victory over Northeastern State on Nov. 19 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The two wins allowed the Patriots to stay as one of just two unbeaten squads in the Lone Star Conference alongside Western New Mexico heading into the start of conference play this week.
Patriot Coach Louis Wilson noted the importance and difficulty of picking up wins in the Lone Star Conference.
"League ball is different," Wilson said. "It's a different dynamic and only eight teams are going to make the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament so every game is tough, but now you just have to figure out a way to win even earlier. In March they say 'Survive and Advance', but in our league I think that's the mentality you have to have from the word go. You have to fight to get a win, particularly on your home court. This is not a forgiving league and if you don't win your home games it's going to be exponentially more difficult."
Cameron will begin Lone Star Conference play on Wednesday night in Tyler with a 2-3 record on the year under first year head coach Kevin O'Connor. The Aggies have displayed a much-improved team compared to a unit that went 5-18 overall and 3-13 in LSC play last season.
The Patriots are also at home on Friday, hosting Midwestern State at 5 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men).