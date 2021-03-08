LAS VEGAS, NEV. - The University of Texas at Tyler men's golf team posted a team score of 314 in the final round of Las Vegas Desert Classic on Monday afternoon.
The Patriots finished in 14th place in the loaded field that featured eight teams ranked in the top 50 of the latest Golfstat Division II Team Rankings. UT Tyler finished with a total score of 915 (300-301-314) for the event.
Brendan Johnson and Carter Lewis both shot final round scores of 74 at Royal Links Golf Club as Johnson finished the event in a tie for 48th place with a total score of 226 (76-76-74).
Lewis was next up on the leaderboard for the Patriots with a three-day total of 230 (77-79-74), finishing in a tie for 60th place. Jeff Murphy fired rounds of 73-75 on Sunday afternoon in rounds one and two, but struggled in the third round to post 83 and finish in a tie for 64th at 231 (73-75-83).
Hayden Montoya (74-76-85) and Jackson Powers (78-74-83) both finished with a total of 235 for the event in a tie for 69th place.
Alex Kopenhaver played as an individual and shot rounds of 78-74-83 for the event.
UT Tyler will head back to the Lone Star State for their next two tournaments leading up to the Lone Star Conference Championship on April 18-20 at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. The Patriots will compete in the Lion Classic at Trophy Club Country Club on Mar. 22-23 before getting their final prep in for the conference championship at the DBU Patriot Classic on April 5-6 at Robson Ranch Golf Course.
Place Name R1 R2 R3 Total
T48 Brendan Johnson 76 76 74 226
T60 Carter Lewis 77 79 74 230
T64 Jeff Murphy 73 75 83 231
T69 Hayden Montoya 74 76 85 235
T69 Jackson Powers 78 74 83 235
14 Team 300 301 314 915
72 Alex Kopenhaver 80 80 76 236