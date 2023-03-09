The No. 5 seed UT Tyler women’s basketball team will take on No. 4 Colorado School of Mines on Friday in an NCAA South Central Regional quarterfinal in San Angelo.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Junell Center on the campus of Angelo State University.
Winner of the Patriots (24-7) vs. Orediggers (24-6) will meet either No. 1 Angelo State or No. 8 West Texas A&M in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winners of the two semifinal games will move on to the regional at 7 p.m.
Other quarterfinal games on Friday include: No. 3 Regis (Colorado) (25-6) vs. No. 6 Black Hill State (South Dakota) (22-7), noon; No. 2 Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (22-10), 2:30 p.m.; and No. 1 Angelo State (26-5) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (21-10), 7:30 p.m.
All games will be streamed free via the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.