TYLER, TEXAS - The University of Texas at Tyler women's basketball games previously scheduled for Friday and Saturday night against UAFS have been canceled due to COVID-10 protocols.
There are currently no plans to reschedule the two contests. The UT Tyler men's basketball team is still currently scheduled to welcome UAFS to the Herrington Patriot Center on Friday and Saturday night.
Game times for those men's contests are subject to change. Stay tuned to uttylerpatriots.com and the UT Tyler Social Media Platforms for updates regarding schedule changes.