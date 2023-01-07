It was a little bit of March Madness in January on Saturday as the UT Tyler basketball teams won a couple of two-point decisions against St. Mary's.
In the first game, the Patriots won the women's contest, 42-40.
Then Terrell Wilson capped off the doubleheader sweep by hitting the winning shot at the buzzer, a 52-50 decision.
Both Patriot teams return to play on Thursday (vs. Texas A&M International in Laredo) and Saturday (vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville).
MEN
Wilson's contested floater from just beyond the free-throw lane banked off the glass and found the bottom of the net on a night in which baskets were hard to come by in the low-scoring affair. UT Tyler outscored the Rattlers 34-to-28 in the second half to remain unbeaten on their home floor in 2022-23 with the win.
UT Tyler improves to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the Lone Star Conference. The Rattlers fall to 6-7 and 3-5.
Redshirt junior Jordan Hairston led the Patriot offense as the lone scorer in double-digits, totaling 13 points and six rebounds.
UT Tyler trailed for the majority of the second half until a 7-0 run consisting of back-to-back baskets from junior Jordan Love and a made three-pointer from Hairston quickly stole the momentum and made it 48-46 with 3:06 remaining. That lead was the first advantage for the Patriots since the 18:14 mark of the half.
Senior Rashun Williams added two more points on a pair of free throws to make it 50-46 with 1:53 remaining following the 9-0 run for the Patriots.
The Patriots forced another missed shot on the ensuing possession coming out of the Williams' pair of free throw makes to run the lead to four, but a costly turnover gave the ball back to St. Mary's with 1:18 left on the clock. The Rattlers took advantage and cut the deficit in half with a made basket with 1:04 remaining, and then forced a shot clock violation on UT Tyler to get the ball back with 30 seconds left, down two points.
A foul with 11 seconds left on the Patriot defense set Emmanuel Ewuzie of St. Mary's up to tie the game with a pair of free throw makes. Ewuzie did just that, setting the stage for the tie game at 50-50 with 11 seconds left.
UT Tyler advanced the ball, called timeout, and then watched as Wilson set up his own shot that found the bottom of the net as time expired and gave the Patriots a second straight victory.
Wilson finished the night with eight points on a 3-for-6 effort from the field. Sophomore D.J. Jones chipped in nine points on a trio of three-point makes.
WOMEN
UT Tyler women's basketball didn't bring their best stuff on the offensive end but played one of their best games of the season on defense to hold of St. Mary's by a final score of 42-40.
Neither team got it going well on the offensive side, as both teams shot well under their season averages from the field. The main difference in the contest was the stout Patriots defense coming up clutch, holding the Rattlers to just 28.8% from the field and 15.8% from beyond the arc.
Lovisa Hevinder and Destini Whitehead scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead the Patriots. Montse Gutierrez and Ella Bradley each snagged a team-high seven rebounds and Frances King chipped in two assists.
Gabby Elliott led the San Antonio school with 17 points.
The Patriots, winners of eight straight, improve to 13-2 overall and 8-0 in the LSC. The Rattlers fall to 5-9 and 1-7.