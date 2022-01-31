The Pioneers of Texas Woman's University used a late run to overcome UT Tyler and register a 57-51 Lone Star Conference win on Monday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler Basketball: TWU snaps Patriots' four-game win streak
Phil Hicks
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
