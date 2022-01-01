The UT Tyler Patriots play their first basketball games of the new year on Sunday as they play host to Midwestern State University.
The Lone Star Conference doubleheader has the women playing at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m. at the Herrington Patriot Center.
It will also be the conference opener for the Patriots after Friday's games (women vs. Texas Woman's University and men vs. Dallas Baptist) were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Patriot women are 7-2 on the season while MSU is 5-4. The two met on Dec. 13 in Wichita Falls in a non-conference game with the Patriots taking a 55-50 win.