CANYON — The UT Tyler Patriots dropped a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Saturday against West Texas A&M.
In the women's game, the Buffaloes won 62-53. In the men's game, the Buffaloes captured a 79-69 win.
UT Tyler returns for two home games next week, hosting Eastern New Mexico on Thursday as the Patriots hosting a night of free admission to anyone 18 or under and a night of giveaways to celebrate "Back to School Night."
Limited addition 50th anniversary cups, t-shirts and rally towels will be given away throughout both games. UT Tyler Athletics corporate sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union will also be raffling off four chances to compete in halftime games for both the men's and women's games throughout the evening.
The Patriots will also host L