The UT Tyler Patriot baseball and softball squads will be in action at home on Saturday as the teams celebrate Homecoming Weekend.
The No. 4 Patriot softball team (31-4, 19-2) tangles with Oklahoma Christian (22-8, 17-7) in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader on Irwin Ballpark. Games are set for 2 and 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the squads will play a single game, beginning at 1 p.m.
On the baseball side, the Patriots (17-11, 17-11) meet No. 25 West Texas A&M (19-7, 17-7) at Irwin Field.
The weekend series begins with the scheduled seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m. That doubleheader will feature Alumni Day and the annual presentation of the Isaac Tijerina Award. The second game is slated for 6 p.m.
Sunday will feature a single nine inning game beginning at 1 p.m. and the series is set to conclude on Monday afternoon with a 1 p.m. start time.