The No. 17 UT Tyler Patriots claimed two wins in a three-game Lone Star Conference series with Eastern New Mexico over the weekend at Irwin Field.
On Friday, the Patriots won 12-0 before taking the first game of a doubleheader 6-1 on Saturday. The Greyhounds won the final game of the series, 10-9 in 10 innings.
UT Tyler has played LSC games thus far and compiled a record of 10-5. ENM is 5-10 overall and 4-10 in league play.
The Patriots have a non-conference game on Tuesday against Southern Arkansas at Irwin Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
GAME 1: UT TYLER 12, ENM 0
Tanner Roach, a senior who graduate from Whitehouse High School went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer to help power the Patriots to a 12-0 seven-inning win over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on Friday.
Johnnie Krawietz (2-1), a freshman from Canton, picked up his second win on the year by going six innings while allowing just three hits and striking out nine along the way. Kameron Wheeler pitched the final inning, allowing one and a walk while striking out one.
Riley Jepson added a double for the Patriots. Contributing singles were Luka Polanco, Hayden Clearman and Carson Cox. Along with Roach's three RBIs, others knocking in runs were Edward Ortiz, Polanco, Clearman and Cox. Scoring runs were Roach (3), Polanco (2), Kyle McShaffry (2), Cade Watson (1), Jepson (1), Jordan Gochenour (1), Clearman (1) and Cox (1).
GAME 2: UT TYLER 6, ENM 1
Jepson and Polanco both hit solo homers to open up the scoring for the Patriots as starter Jacob Blatney (2-0) went five full innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four.
Jepson was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. He added a double.
Adding two hits each were Polanco (HR, single), Roach (triple, single) and Clearman (2 singles). Gochenour hit a double with Ortiz notching a single. Other RBIs were from Polanco, Clearman and Tommy Tolve.
Also scoring runs for UT Tyler were McShaffry, Roach, Clearman and Tolve.
Trevor Moses had a double and single for the Greyhounds.
Matthew McMillan earned his third save.
GAME 3: ENM 10, UT TYLER 9
UT Tyler loaded the bases in their final four trips to the plate beginning in the seventh inning as Eastern New Mexico scored four runs, all of which came on a single play, in the top of the 10th to hang on for the win in extra innings.
The Patriots loaded the bases for the fourth straight inning in the bottom half of that 10th inning trailing 10-6, but came up one run short after consecutive walks and a wild pitch scored the three UT Tyler baserunners.