The UT Tyler Patriots rallied twice on Sunday to captured a doubleheader sweep of No. 5 Angelo State in a Lone Star Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium in San Angelo.
The Patriots (2-1) won 9-6 and 5-4. The Rams (1-2) won Friday's opener, 9-4.
The squads are scheduled to play again at 1 p.m. Monday.
GAME 1
The Patriots evened the series in game one of Sunday's doubleheader, scoring four late runs in the sixth inning.
A three-run homer by Lukas Polanco broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh to power the Patriots to the 9-6 victory.
UT Tyler scored four runs in the inning to claim the seven-inning contest.
After the trip to West Texas, the Patriots are scheduled to meet Texas A&M International in a four-game set at Irwin Field in Tyler. Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 3 and 6 p.m. Feb. 12; and 1 p.m. Feb. 13.