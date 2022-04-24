The UT Tyler baseball team finished 2-2 in a series over the weekend against St. Mary's in San Antonio.
The Patriots won the first two games (9-2, 5-4), but lost the final two (6-4, 3-1).
UT Tyler (26-18, 26-18 in Lone Star Conference) will close out the regular season at home on the weekend, hosting Lubbock Christian at Irwin Field. It will be Clements Fluids Weekend as well as Senior Day on Saturday.
Games are scheduled for Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
St. Mary's (20-26, 18-26) close out the regular season with a weekend series at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Angelo State leads the LSC at 34-10, followed by West Texas A&M (32-12), Lubbock Christian (31-13), Texas A&M-Kingsville (26-14), UT Tyler (26-18), St. Edward's (24-20), Oklahoma Christian (21-27), St. Mary's (18-26), Texas A&M International (17-27), Arkansas-Fort Smith (15-25), Eastern New Mexico (14-28), Cameron (13-29) and UT Permian Basin (11-33).
GAME 1: UT Tyler 9, St. Mary's 2
Dylan Blomquist (7-1) threw six innings to capture the win, allowing two runs while striking out eight and walking one. Hayden Collins finish the game, going three innings to get his first save. He allowed one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.