Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.