No. 25 UT Tyler opened Clements Fluids Alumni Weekend with a 6-5 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday in a Lone State Conference baseball game at Irwin Field.
The Patriots (19-8, 18-7) and the Lions (12-13, 11-11) have a doubleheader scheduled on Saturday.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The program will welcome back UT Tyler Baseball Alumni in a presentation between games and will also recognize a member of the current team with the Isaac Tijerina Award. Clements Fluids Inc. will also be presenting their Excellence in Leadership Award between games on Saturday.
On Friday, the Patriots rallied from 4-0 and 5-3 deficits for the win.
UT Tyler got within 4-2 in the third inning when Kyle McShaffry tripled in Kyle Bumstead and then scored himself on a throwing error. The Patriots pulled a run closer when Tommy Tolve singled Jordan Gochenour.
UAFS went up 5-3 when Brooks Sunny belted a homer in the top of the fourth.
But the Patriots tied things up in their half of the inning, when Lukas Polanco's two-RBI single brought home Bumstead and Riley Jepson.
UT Tyler scored the eventual game-winner in the fifth as Edward Ortiz scored on an error for the 6-5 lead.
Starter Nick Niebur (2-0) got the win, going 5.1 innings while giving up seven hits and five runs. He was followed by Nathan Holmes (2.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Matthew McMillan got his sixth save by pitching the ninth and striking out the side.
Bumstead was 3 for 4, including a double. Ortiz was 2 for 4 with Gochenour and Ethan Bedgood adding singles.
Sunny was 3 for 4 for the Lions and Logan Easley was 2 for 4. Brenden Williams had a triple with singles by Morgan Crenshaw, Cash Balentine and Dylan Hurt.