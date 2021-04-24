Nine UT Tyler senior baseball players were honored on Saturday and Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, UT Tyler president, presented seven Patriots with their diplomas on Sunday as the squad hosted their final home series at Irwin Field.
The UT Tyler baseball program honored nine seniors between games on Saturday at Irwin Field. The honorees included Chris Sagrera (Abbeville, La./Vermilion Catholic HS/Baton Rouge CC); Austin Schneider (Azle/Keller Central HS); Keith Long (Murphy/Plano East HS); Reagan MacDonald (McKinney/Gunter HS); Jacob Blatney (Spring/Oak Ridge HS/Tyler JC); Cody Windisch (Houston/Magnolia West HS/Richland College; Riley Jepson (Kamloops, British Columbia/Salmon Arm Secondary/University of Fraser Valley); Brandon Rossiter (Whitehouse/Whitehouse HS); and Corbin Geisendorff (Sugar Land/George Ranch HS/Northeastern JC).