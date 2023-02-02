The weather outside may be frightening, but that won't stop UT Tyler opening its baseball season this weekend.
The frigid weather has also brought about tough playing conditions but also hazardous travel conditions. But it is just delaying the Patriots' opener by one day in Oklahoma City.
The series with Oklahoma Christian will now start on Saturday with a single game at 2 p.m. There will now be doubleheader on Sunday with first pitch for game one scheduled for 1 p.m. The series will conclude on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The Patriots are ranked No. 8 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association South Central Regional Rankings.
UT Tyler had a 31-22 record in 2022 and earned the program's first appearance in the Lone Star Conference postseason tournament and just narrowly missed out on the programs first appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament.
The Patriots are picked to finish sixth in the LSC preason poll.
Both Carson Cox and A.J. Irvin were selected as Lone Star Conference Preseason Players to Watch, and they will be just two of the several leaders that UT Tyler will lean on as the Patriots hope continue their winning baseball tradition.
Six of the top 10 Patriots in batting average will be making their return to the offense, and seven of the top 10 pitchers in ERA will also return to action.
Among those will be Dylan Blomquist, who earned D2CCA first team South Central Region honors, and Tommy van de Sanden, who was an All-LSC third team selection.
Brent Porche enters his seventh season as head coach of UT Tyler baseball and his 11th season overall as a head coach at the collegiate level. Assistant coaches are Taylor White (recruiting coordinator), Peyton McLemore (pitching), Wade Pope and Robert Bardin (character coach).
UT Tyler's home opening series is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 against St. Mary's on Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.