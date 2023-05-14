In only their second year of eligibility, the UT Tyler Patriot baseball team has earned a bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.
And for the second consecutive season, the UT Tyler Patriot softball squad is hosting a Super Regional.
BASEBALL
Late Sunday night, the Patriots got the news from NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis that they are in the big tourney.
UT Tyler will be in the No. 4 seed in the South Central Regional I, which will be held in San Angelo.
Angelo State is the No. 1 seed and will be hosting.
The Patriots (37-17) will meet the No. 5 seed MSU Denver (42-12) in Game 1 at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The winner of the UT Tyler vs. the Colorado team will move on to Game 3 on Friday. The loser must play again on Thursday against the No. 1 Rams (47-8) in Game 2 (6 p.m.).
Colorado Mesa (45-9) is hosting the South Central Region II in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed.
Game 1 has No. 3 seed St. Edward's (39-15) meeting No. 6 seed Lubbock Christian (35-21) at 4 p.m. Thursday. The loser plays in Game 2 against Colorado Mesa at 7 p.m. later that day. The winner of Game 1 moves to Game 3 on Friday.
The winners of the two regions advance to the Super Regionals next week at the highest remaining seed.
SOFTBALL
The Patriots are two wins away from earning their second straight trip to the College World Series.
But first, UT Tyler must win the Super Regional best-of-three series against Lone Star Conference foe West Texas A&M.
UT Tyler will be hosting at Irwin Ballpark with games tentatively scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with the if necessary game to follow on Friday.
The Patriots are 57-4 overall and have won 34 consecutive games.
The Lady Buffs are 50-6.
The two teams met earlier this year in Tyler with the Patriots sweeping the series, 5-2, 6-5 and 6-1, on March 3-4.