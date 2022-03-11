Big innings in the first and seventh innings helped Eastern New Mexico score an 11-6 win over UT Tyler on Friday in a Lone Star Conference baseball game at Irwin Field.
The four-game series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday (1:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m.) and a single game on Sunday (1 p.m.).
The Greyhounds (6-11, 5-10) scored five runs in the first and four runs in the seventh.
The Patriots (10-11, 10-11) rallied from five runs down to take a 6-5 lead.
Spencer Roach led the Greyhounds with a 3 for 4 day at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. He had a two-run homer. Kian Johnston added a double.
Ethan Bedgood had four hits, a double and three singles with an RBI and a run scored. Riley Lambert had three hits and an RBI.
Getting two hits apiece were Tommy van de Sanden (single, double), Jordan Gochenour and Cade Watson. Adding singles were Alex Bruce, Kyle McShaffry, Lukas Polanco and Carson Cox.
Adding RBIs were Watson (2), Gochenour (1) and Cox (1).