In this April 9, 2002 file photo a handler prepares to release a lesser prairie chicken near Laverne, Okla. U.S. wildlife managers are scheduled Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to make an announcement about the status of the lesser prairie chicken. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states — including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin. Environmentalists have been pushing to reinstate federal protections for the bird, while some landowners and the oil and gas industry have been working on voluntary conservation programs. (Chad Love /The Oklahoman via AP, file)