In this Feb. 19 file photo a woman seeking asylum in the United States waits with others for news of policy changes, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration outlined a plan to reinstate a border policy that made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Details were disclosed in a court filing after a federal judge in Texas ordered that the policy by resumed "in good faith," having started under President Donald Trump and sending about 70,000 people back to Mexico until Biden abruptly ended because he felt it was inhumane.