Brook Hill 53, James Bowie 29
UNION GROVE — Brook Hill jumped out to an eight-point first-quarter lead en route to a 53-29 win over Bogata Rivercrest on Friday in the Union Grove Basketball Tournament.
Grayson Murry led the Guard with 15 points with Brady Callens also in double figures with 11 points.
Also scoring for BH (14-2) were Hermann Herder Conde (9), Griffin Hommel (7), Colton Carson (5) and Van Dawson (4).
Callens had three 3-pointers with Hommel and Murry hitting one apiece.
Hunter Reeves and Clay Allen led the Pirates (8-2) with eight points each, followed by Jared Hock (6), Zane Deberry (3), Lane Johnson (2) and Ethan Morten (2).
McLeod 39, Hawkins 24
UNION GROVE — The McLeod Longhorns scored a 39-24 win over the Hawkins Hawks on Friday in the Union Grove Basketball Tournament.
Marshall White led the Hawks with six points, followed by Boston Conner (5), Jeramy Torres (4), Dristun Pruitt (4), Bryce Burns (3) and Toby Gwin (2).
White had two 3-pointers while Conner, Pruitt and Burns had one apiece.