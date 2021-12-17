Brook Hill captures two wins
UNION GROVE — Brook Hill jumped out to an eight-point first-quarter lead en route to a 53-29 win over Bogata Rivercrest on Friday in the Union Grove Basketball Tournament.
In the second game, the Guard won 56-28 over host Union Grove.
Grayson Murry led the Guard with 15 points against Rivercrest with Brady Callens also in double figures with 11 points.
Also scoring for BH were Hermann Herder Conde (9), Griffin Hommel (7), Colton Carson (5) and Van Dawson (4).
Callens had three 3-pointers with Hommel and Murry hitting one apiece.
Hunter Reeves and Clay Allen led the Pirates (8-2) with eight points each, followed by Jared Hock (6), Zane Deberry (3), Lane Johnson (2) and Ethan Morten (2).
Against UG, Brook Hill led 19-7 after the first quarter.
Callens paced the Guard with 18 points, including connecting on four 3-pointers.
Also scoring for BH (15-2) were Carson (9), Dylan Malone (8), Noah Langemeier (7), Herder Conde (7) and Murry (7).
Carson, Langemeier and Murry each hit 3-pointers.
Aubrey Woodard and Colton Cowan led the Lions with eight points each. Other UG players scoring were: Hunter Cannon (4), Jaxon Daniels (3), Rylan Roberts (3) and Harlee Kirbis (2).
Daniels and Roberts connected on 3-pointers.
Brook Hill will now play either Rivercrest or Gladewater in the semifinals.
McLeod 39, Hawkins 24
UNION GROVE — The McLeod Longhorns scored a 39-24 win over the Hawkins Hawks on Friday in the Union Grove Basketball Tournament.
Marshall White led the Hawks with six points, followed by Boston Conner (5), Jeramy Torres (4), Dristun Pruitt (4), Bryce Burns (3) and Toby Gwin (2).
White had two 3-pointers while Conner, Pruitt and Burns had one apiece.