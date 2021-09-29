UNION GROVE (0-3) VS. LINDEN-KILDARE (0-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden
Notable
Union Grove: Cooper Vestal (40 of 64, 449 yards, 4 TD; 29 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD) … Davy Branscom (37 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD) … Hunter Cannon (7 catches, 80 yards) … Harlee Kirbis (14 catches, 228 yards, 3 TD) … Blake Moore (34 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: Linden-Kildare won last year's meeting between the two teams, 40-30 ... The teams have played one common opponent this season. Union Grove lost to Queen City 57-12, and Linden-Kildare fell to Queen City 32-28
Last week: Union Grove was idle (Lost 42-12 to Maud on Sept. 17); Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20
Up next: Beckville at Union Grove, Oct. 8; Linden-Kildare at Beckville, Oct. 15