As we celebrate the beginning of this New Year, it has never been more evident that we should all strive to make changes that support a healthy way of life. The scientific connection between food and health has been well documented for decades, showing that healthy dietary patterns can help people achieve and maintain good health while reducing their risk for chronic disease through all life stages. On December 29, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 to support policy makers and health professionals in helping Americans to consume a healthy, nutritionally adequate diet.
The Four Core Components of the New Dietary Guidelines:
First, it encourages healthy dietary patterns at every life stage from pregnancy, infancy and through older adulthood. Nutrient needs vary over the lifespan and each life stage has unique implications for food and beverage choices and disease risk. There is an important connection between early food preferences in children and eating behaviors throughout the life stages.
Second, regardless of age, sex, race, ethnicity, or current health status, a healthy dietary pattern can benefit everyone. The new Dietary Guidelines provides a framework that individuals can customize to enjoy nutrient dense food and beverage choices that reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.
Third, the Dietary Guidelines focuses on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, while staying within calorie limits. Nutrient-dense foods and beverages provide vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting components and have little added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium which has resulted in underconsumption of some key nutrients such as calcium, potassium, dietary fiber, and vitamin D.
The final component is limiting foods and beverages high in added sugars, saturated fat, sodium, and limiting alcoholic beverages such as soda, sports drinks, fruit drinks, and ready to drink coffee and tea. In a nutrient-dense diet, most nutritional needs are met by 85% of the calories consumed, meaning that at every life stage, especially in the birth to toddler age groups, meeting food group recommendations with nutrient-dense choices takes up most of a person’s daily calorie needs and sodium limits.
Following these guidelines can help Americans lead healthier lives. For more information contactme, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.