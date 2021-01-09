FILE — In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans. No. 3 Ohio State, which faces the top-ranked Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in the College Football Playoff national championship game, has undergone an offensive evolution in recent years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)