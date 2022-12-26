KYIV, Ukraine — Ten people were killed and 55 others were injured in Russian shelling of the center of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, military governor Yaroslav Yanushevych told Ukrainian television on Saturday evening.
Russian forces were shooting from other parts of the wider Kherson region, Ukraine said.
Ukrainian troops took back the city of Kherson in the autumn after Moscow’s forces withdrew. But Russia controls most of the region, and it is one of four regions that Moscow annexed in contravention of international law.
Yanushevych’s announcement came after the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said seven people had died and 58 were wounded, of whom 18 suffered serious injuries.
Tymoshenko posted photos of apparently lifeless people in the center of the city on his Telegram news service channel.
“The Russians have again committed terror and shelled the city center,” Tymoshenko said. “People have died, buildings have been destroyed.” Many people had been out on the streets as it was the weekend, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as another crime by Russia just before Christmas.
The photos of the dead, he said, will likely be flagged as sensitive content by social media. “But this is not sensitive content, this is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he added.
There are no military targets in the area. “This is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure,” Zelenskyy said. “The world needs to see what absolute evil we are fighting.”
Russia is showing potential signs of an attack on northern Ukraine from Belarus, according to the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
ISW experts said that such an attack was still unlikely, but that the possible danger must be taken seriously.
The Ukrainian military also announced on Saturday that Russia had moved some of its battalions there.
British intelligence said on Saturday however that a lack of ammunition and missiles “highly likely remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations” in Ukraine.
The Russian forces’ stockpile of artillery ammunition may not be big enough “to enable large-scale offensive operations,” according to the update published on Saturday morning.
