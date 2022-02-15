The escalating tensions in Ukraine deserve everyone’s attention, and they especially deserve the attention of Americans who may be divided over what our country represents in this world.
We are bruised internally as we struggle over our history and our future. But looking outward at the world, we should be clear-eyed about the great American project and about our role as the leader of the free world.
That phrase, leader of the free world, seems to have fallen out of favor in recent years as exhaustion set in from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
But we echo New York Times columnist Bret Stephens’ recent statement that America needs to refocus on a Cold War view of ourselves as a bulwark for free people everywhere.
The reality is this: Democracy, self-determination and self-rule are in trouble in this world. China is ascendant, Russia is emboldened, and tyrants everywhere see America and the West as weakened and ready to be tested.
We need free nations in Europe to unite with the U.S. in supplying Ukraine with real support to resist Vladimir Putin’s intentions to destroy its young democracy and expand his sphere of influence.
We are grateful the Biden administration is sending arms and threatening the strongest sanctions against Putin and his kleptocrats.
But we would also take the opportunity to remind the president that our strength and our ability to help our allies abroad arises from our energy independence. American liquefied natural gas, much of it from Texas, is even now on its way to Europe to help keep the lights on. Europe, and especially Germany, needed to seize the opportunity to expand their own energy capacities years ago. The threat to Ukraine arises in no small part from the failure to do so.
In the U.S., as pipelines and drilling are shut down or sidelined, the administration might reflect on those consequences.
As a people, we might reflect on the nature of our country. It is imperfect, and we must reckon with the need for a more just nation. But we should also keep perspective.
There are powerful forces in this world that have no interest in greater justice or greater equality, that would undermine human freedom, the rule of law and self-governance.
We cannot let our internal struggles blind us to this reality or so deeply divide us that we see one another as the enemy. To do so is to become weaker, when now we need to be strong and united, for ourselves and for our friends.
The threats to freedom are rising. Let’s stand together in one voice against them.