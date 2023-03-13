KYIV, Ukraine — The situation around the embattled city of Bakhmut, which has been going on for weeks, is still difficult, as Wagner fighters try to break through Ukraine’s defensive lines, the commander of Ukraine’s land forces said on Monday.
“The Wagner assault groups are attacking from several directions and trying to break through the defenses of our forces and advance into the city center,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said, according to a Ukrainian military statement.
He was referring to the Russian mercenary force led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Ukrainian units inflicted “noticeable losses” on the enemy with artillery and tanks, he said. “The defense of the fortress continues!”
According to Ukrainian military observers, Russian units have gained ground mainly north and northeast of Bakhmut. The Monday morning report also reported fighting around several localities north of Bakhmut.
According to Kyiv, the battle for Bakhmut is also being fought out on social media as Russia spreads disinformation. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications announced Monday that Russia was spreading advertisements on Facebook about alleged successes of Russian troops through anonymous channels.
Among other things, it claims that the battle for Bakhmut is “lost from the Ukrainian point of view” and that “the West does not believe in Ukraine.”
Likewise, it is said that the U.S. is reducing its arms supplies because “Ukrainian authorities have been caught stealing.”
“The occupiers want to undermine Ukrainian society’s trust in the government by claiming that the battle for Bakhmut is lost and that our allies have left us to fend for ourselves,” the communications authority wrote.
On the Russian side, a Ukrainian counter-attack to relieve Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is increasingly expected. Prigozhin had mentioned this in a video message as a threat scenario for his units.
According to Russian reports, several Ukrainian brigades were massed between the cities of Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka for this purpose. So far, however, the mud that is typical for the season has not allowed for quick advances off paved roads.
A Ukrainian counter-attack is not the only worry for Prigozhin and his troops, as they could face difficulties due to a lack of new prisoners as recruits, according to a British assessment released on Monday.
Half of the prisoners previously recruited had become victims of the heavy fighting, it said. A nationwide recruitment campaign is not compensating for the losses.
“If the ban endures, Prigozhin will likely be forced to reduce the scale or intensity of Wagner operations in Ukraine,” the ministry concluded in a series of tweets.
The assessment comes as Ukrainians who went to Germany for operational training on the Leopard 2 main battle tank are nearing the end of their several weeks’ training, with soldiers firing live fire on Monday at the Bergen military training area in Lower Saxony.
The training has enabled the Ukrainian soldiers to conduct firefights with the modern weapon system, said Brigadier General Björn Schulz, commander of the tank troop school in Munster at the military site.
Germany is supplying Ukraine with 18 modern Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, and Portugal with another three of the weapon systems. Experts say the Leopard 2 is clearly superior in combat against Russian tank forces. The Ukrainian soldiers are to return home with the tanks before the end of March.
Elsewhere, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya described President Alexander Lukashenko as Russia’s “accomplice” in its war of against Ukraine.
“He carries out all the orders of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Tikhanovskaya told German radio on Monday. Without his approval, attacks on Ukraine would not be possible. Lukashenko is selling his country’s independence piece by piece, she said.
“We are seeing not just a military occupation by Russia, they also occupy Belarus in the media, in the economic sphere,” Tikhanovskaya continued. “The only thing Lukashenko still controls inside Belarus today is repression.”
Lukashenko has been in power in the former Soviet republic for more than a quarter of a century. Critics call him “Europe’s last dictator.”
He is making his country available as a deployment area for the Russian war against Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a legislative initiative to raise the age for compulsory military service in Russia was introduced in parliament, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
The proposal would gradually raise the minimum military conscription age from 18 to 21 by 2026. It would also immediately raise the maximum age from 27 to 30.
Starting next year, recruits will be drafted at the age of 19, and from 2025 at the age of 20. If someone wants to voluntarily join the army at age of 18, he would be able to, the agency said.
The upper limit, on the other hand, is to be raised directly to 30 without any intermediate steps.