2021 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 10-11, 2021
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Wednesday, March 10
10 a.m. – Dodd City (31-0) vs. Nazareth (27-4) – Conference 1A Final
2:00 p.m. – Brownfield (28-1) vs. Fairfield (27-2) – Conference 3A Final
7:00 p.m. – Cedar Park (26-1) vs. Frisco Liberty (22-8) – Conference 5A Final
Thursday, March 11
10 a.m. – Lipan (29-3) vs. Martin’s Mill (28-4) – Conference 2A Final
2:00 p.m. – Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) vs. Canyon (30-1) – Conference 4A Final
7:00 p.m. – Cypress Creek (32-0) vs. DeSoto (27-2) – Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first
Media Credentials
Interested media outlets planning to cover the Girls Basketball State Tournament must submit an online media credential request by 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The Girls Basketball Media Credential Request form can be found online at: https://www.uiltexas.org/form/media-credentials/request.php?sport=basketball-girls REQUESTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY DEADLINE FOR THE EVENT. LATE REQUESTS CANNOT BE CONSIDERED DUE TO COVID-19 CAPACITY LIMITATIONS.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of media credentials issued will be limited and credentials will be issued per game for this year. Please refer to the UIL Basketball State Championship Media Policy on the UIL website for media credential guidelines. Credentials may be picked up at the security entrance in Parking Lot A one hour prior to game time.
Tickets
Tickets may be purchased through TicketMaster online. Session tickets will be available for $17.50 per session.
A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school with a code. This code will be sent to school administration to send out to their fans. Ticket codes will be good for a 24-hour period. Once the code expires, all remaining tickets will be released to the general public to purchase.
Tickets are only good for ONE game. The stadium will be cleared between every game. If you are wishing to attend more than one game, you will need to purchase a ticket for each game. There will be no all-tournament passes available.
All tickets will be digital and available through fans mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games. Tickets will not be sold onsite.
Due to the limited seating, no passes will be accepted. No ISD passes will be accepted for admission.
Parking
Parking information for the Girls Basketball State Tournament can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information
Face Coverings
The Alamodome COVID-19 safety plan requires that face coverings must be worn by all who enter the facility, inclusive of all spectators, workers and team personnel (coaches, managers, players not actively in the game).
Alamodome Clear Bag Policy
To provide a safer environment for the public and in order to expedite fan entry into the Alamodome, the Alamodome has implemented a Clear Bag Policy (similar to the NFL Clear Bag policy) that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the Alamodome. The clear bag guidelines can be found here. All spectators will need to comply with the clear bag policy for entry into the arena.
UIL App
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.
Tournament Broadcast Information
NFHS Network and FOX Sports Southwest will combine to webcast and televise the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament games. Complete broadcast information can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-broadcast-information