Two Wills Point doubles teams and a Longview Spring Hill netter claimed silver medals on the final day of the UIL State Tennis Tournament on Wednesday in the San Antonio area.
The girls doubles team of Sawyer Sewell-Kristyn Dunn of Wills Point, along with teammates Grace Malone and Jacob Daniell in mixed doubles and fellow East Texan Zach Couch of Spring Hill in boys singles finished runners-up in the 4A Tournament at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes.
---
UIL State Tennis Tournament
Wednesday's Results
Class 6A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Kyle Totorica, San Antonio Reagan, def. Ian Uraga, El Paso Coronado, 7-5, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Aadhi Raja-Aashish Dhanani, Round Rock Westwood, def. Kishan Kersten-Ethan Scribner, Plano West, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Singles — Kinaa Graham, Round Rock Westwood, def. Chloe Zeng, Austin Westlake, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Doubles — Rosabella Andrade-Brennan Becicka, Southlake Carroll, def. Divya Tulluri-Emma Eads, Cypress Bridgeland, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Mixed Doubles — Summer Shannon-Dmitri Goubin, Plano West, def. Allison Schwartz-Rohsin Kamath, League City Clear Springs, 6-0, 6-4.
---
Class 5A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Noey Do, Fort Bend Kempner, def. Alan Gonzalez, Mission Sharyland, 6-2, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Taylor Vigil-Wade Bryant, Amarillo, def. Ray Saalfield-Carl Newell, Dallas Highland Park, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Girls Singles — Eleanor Archer, Amarillo, def. Axelle Jacquemin, Wichita Falls Rider, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Doubles — Isabella McElfresh-Eden Rogozinski, Dallas Highland Park, def. Allex Gonzales-Morgan Rose, Amarillo, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles — Milla Dopson-Sanjheev Rao, Frisco Liberty, def. Hattie Berend-Steven Lee, Wichita Falls, 6-2, 6-1.
---
Class 4A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Justin Koth, Boerne, def. Zach Couch, Longview Spring Hill, 6-3, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Drew Gonzales-Tate Murphy, Wimberley, def. Cooper Doss-John Moore, Wimberley, 7-5, 6-1.
Girls Singles — Meghna Arun Kumar, Argyle, def. Stormy Tatum, Gatesville, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls Doubles — Genevive Lillard-Alondra Rocha, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, def. Sawyer Sewell/Kristyn Dunn, Wills Point, 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles — K'Linda Mason-Nicolas Villalovos, Hereford, def. Grace Malone-Jacob Daniell, Wills Point, 6-3, 6-4.
---
