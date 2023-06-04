University Interscholastic League
State Softball Championships
(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)
Tuesday
1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2
1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3
2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0
2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton 7, Stamford 1
Wednesday
3A Semifinal: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Grandview 3
3A Semifinal: Coahoma 1, Emory Rains 0
1A Final: Hermleigh 9, D’Hanis 0
2A Final: Weimar 4, Como-Pickton 3
Thursday
3A Final: Coahoma 4, Santa Gertrudis Academy 2
4A Semifinal: Liberty 9, Decatur 1
4A Semifinal: Corpus Christi Calallen 5, Aubrey 1
Friday
5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek 9, Frisco Heritage 0
5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon 2, Colleyville Heritage 0
6A Semifinal: Pearland 3, San Benito 2
6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer 6, Bridgeland 3
Saturday
4A Final: Corpus Christi Calallen 9, Liberty 7
5A Final: Montgomery Lake Creek 8, Comal Canyon 0
6A Final: Pearland 4, Denton Guyer 2
---
All-Tournament
AUSTIN – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media
Class 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
*Pitcher-Summer Smith, Jr., Hermleigh
Catcher-Sydney Hancock, Jr., Hermleigh
First Base-Brighton Beard, Sr., D’Hanis
Second Base-Juli Munoz, Sr., Hermleigh
Third Base-Peyton Burell, Jr., D’Hanis
Shortstop-Syreah Callaway, Fr., Hermleigh
Outfield-Lexi Greenwood, So., Hermleigh
Outfield-Jessa Frosch, So., D’Hanis
Outfield-Destiney Hopkins, Jr., Hermleigh
Utility-Kayla Looper, Jr., D’Hanis
Class 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Reagan Wick, Sr., Weimar
*Catcher-Paige Pavlu, Sr., Weimar
First Base-Taylor Smith, So., Weimar
Second Base-Hannah Fisbeck, Jr., Weimar
Third Base-Gracie Thompson, Fr., Como-Pickton
Shortstop-Bella Romero, So., Como-Pickton
Outfield-Paisley Watkins, Fr., Como-Pickton
Outfield-Maggie Brown, So., Como-Pickton
Outfield-Izzy Reeves, Jr., Weimar
Utility-Mattison Buster, Sr., Como-Pickton
Class 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
*Pitcher-Hannah Wells, So., Coahoma
Catcher-Mia Clemmer, Fr., Coahoma
First Base-Izzy De Los Santos, So., Santa Gertrudis
Second Base-Taylor Reyes, Jr., Santa Gertrudis
Third Base-Karleigh Burt, Jr., Coahoma
Shortstop-Adi Mireles, Jr., Santa Gertrudis
Outfield-Shae Lang, Sr., Coahoma
Outfield-Baylor Wright, So., Coahoma
Outfield-Alexxis Moreno, Jr., Santa Gertrudis
Utility-Madi Doty, Fr., Grandview
Class 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Jordyn Thibodeaux, Fr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Jr., Liberty
First Base-Alex Wiley, Sr., Liberty
*Second Base-Makenzie Mounts, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Third Base-Alaunah Almarez, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Shortstop-Megan Geyer, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield-Mia Flores, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Outfield-Bailee Slack, Jr., Liberty
Outfield-Abby Vickers, So., Liberty
Utility-Reese Evans, Sr., Liberty
Class 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
*Pitcher-Ava Brown, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Catcher-Dee Dee Baldwin, Jr., Comal Canyon
First Base-Alyson Higginbotham, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Second Base-Madalyn Davis, Fr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Third Base-Samantha Riley, Fr., Frisco Heritage
Shortstop-Maddie McKee, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Outfield-Carmen Uribe, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Outfield-Harley Vestal, Jr., Comal Canyon
Outfield-Piper White, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Utility-Payton Bauer, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
Class 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
Pitcher-Abigail Gutierrez, Sr., Pearland
Catcher-Trinity Perry, Jr., Pearland
First Base-Lydia Njus, Sr., Pearland
Second Base-Kennedy Drafton, Sr., Pearland
Third Base-Trinity Allen, Sr., Bridgeland
Shortstop-Erin Peterson, Jr., Denton Guyer
*Outfield-Hailey Golden, Sr., Pearland
Outfield-Lauryn Jones, Jr., Denton Guyer
Outfield-Tehya Pitts, Sr., Denton Guyer
Utility-Erin Love, Sr., Denton Guyer