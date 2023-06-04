University Interscholastic League

State Softball Championships

(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)

Tuesday

1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2

1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3

2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0

2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton 7, Stamford 1

Wednesday

3A Semifinal: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Grandview 3

3A Semifinal: Coahoma 1, Emory Rains 0

1A Final: Hermleigh 9, D’Hanis 0

2A Final: Weimar 4, Como-Pickton 3

Thursday

3A Final: Coahoma 4, Santa Gertrudis Academy 2

4A Semifinal: Liberty 9, Decatur 1

4A Semifinal: Corpus Christi Calallen 5, Aubrey 1

Friday

5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek 9, Frisco Heritage 0

5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon 2, Colleyville Heritage 0

6A Semifinal: Pearland 3, San Benito 2

6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer 6, Bridgeland 3

Saturday

4A Final: Corpus Christi Calallen 9, Liberty 7

5A Final: Montgomery Lake Creek 8, Comal Canyon 0

6A Final: Pearland 4, Denton Guyer 2

---

All-Tournament

AUSTIN – UIL Softball State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media

Class 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

*Pitcher-Summer Smith, Jr., Hermleigh

Catcher-Sydney Hancock, Jr., Hermleigh

First Base-Brighton Beard, Sr., D’Hanis

Second Base-Juli Munoz, Sr., Hermleigh

Third Base-Peyton Burell, Jr., D’Hanis

Shortstop-Syreah Callaway, Fr., Hermleigh

Outfield-Lexi Greenwood, So., Hermleigh

Outfield-Jessa Frosch, So., D’Hanis

Outfield-Destiney Hopkins, Jr., Hermleigh

Utility-Kayla Looper, Jr., D’Hanis

Class 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Reagan Wick, Sr., Weimar

*Catcher-Paige Pavlu, Sr., Weimar

First Base-Taylor Smith, So., Weimar

Second Base-Hannah Fisbeck, Jr., Weimar

Third Base-Gracie Thompson, Fr., Como-Pickton

Shortstop-Bella Romero, So., Como-Pickton

Outfield-Paisley Watkins, Fr., Como-Pickton

Outfield-Maggie Brown, So., Como-Pickton

Outfield-Izzy Reeves, Jr., Weimar

Utility-Mattison Buster, Sr., Como-Pickton

Class 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

*Pitcher-Hannah Wells, So., Coahoma

Catcher-Mia Clemmer, Fr., Coahoma

First Base-Izzy De Los Santos, So., Santa Gertrudis

Second Base-Taylor Reyes, Jr., Santa Gertrudis

Third Base-Karleigh Burt, Jr., Coahoma

Shortstop-Adi Mireles, Jr., Santa Gertrudis

Outfield-Shae Lang, Sr., Coahoma

Outfield-Baylor Wright, So., Coahoma

Outfield-Alexxis Moreno, Jr., Santa Gertrudis

Utility-Madi Doty, Fr., Grandview

Class 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Jordyn Thibodeaux, Fr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Catcher-Hollie Thomas, Jr., Liberty

First Base-Alex Wiley, Sr., Liberty

*Second Base-Makenzie Mounts, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Third Base-Alaunah Almarez, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Shortstop-Megan Geyer, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield-Mia Flores, Jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

Outfield-Bailee Slack, Jr., Liberty

Outfield-Abby Vickers, So., Liberty

Utility-Reese Evans, Sr., Liberty

Class 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

*Pitcher-Ava Brown, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Catcher-Dee Dee Baldwin, Jr., Comal Canyon

First Base-Alyson Higginbotham, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Second Base-Madalyn Davis, Fr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Third Base-Samantha Riley, Fr., Frisco Heritage

Shortstop-Maddie McKee, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Outfield-Carmen Uribe, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Outfield-Harley Vestal, Jr., Comal Canyon

Outfield-Piper White, Jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Utility-Payton Bauer, Sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

Class 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

Pitcher-Abigail Gutierrez, Sr., Pearland

Catcher-Trinity Perry, Jr., Pearland

First Base-Lydia Njus, Sr., Pearland

Second Base-Kennedy Drafton, Sr., Pearland

Third Base-Trinity Allen, Sr., Bridgeland

Shortstop-Erin Peterson, Jr., Denton Guyer

*Outfield-Hailey Golden, Sr., Pearland

Outfield-Lauryn Jones, Jr., Denton Guyer

Outfield-Tehya Pitts, Sr., Denton Guyer

Utility-Erin Love, Sr., Denton Guyer

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed