UIL Girls State Golf Tournament
Monday’s First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,061; Par: 71
Team — 1, Robert Lee, 424; 2, Veribest, 428; 3, Clyde Eula, 433.
Individuals — 1, Mailey Paige Goodman, Clyde Eula, 85; 2, Cami Davidson, Blackwell, 86; 3, Carmen Garcia, Menard, 94.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,148; Par: 72
Team — 1, Normangee, 347; 2, Mason, 392; 3, Crawford, 408; 6, Quinlan Boles, 433; 10, Grapeland, 450.
Individuals — 1, Mia Nixon, Martin’s Mill, 73; 2, Braydee Frederick, Normangee, 79; 3, (tie) Payton Berry, Stratford, 83; Hannah Nimmo, Wolfe City, 83.
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 5,002; Par: 72
Team — 1, Wall, 353; 2, McGregor, 382; 3, Callisburg, 387; 8, Mineola, 411.
Individuals — 1, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 74; 2, Alli Reily, Pottsboro, 76; 3, Maggie Parmer, McGregor, 77.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 5,393; Par: 71
Team — 1, Argyle, 315; 2, Lampasas, 317; 3, Midlothian Heritage, 319; 7, Bullard, 368.
Individuals — 1, Bohyun Park, Carrollton Ranchview, 67; 2, Kodi Noln, Midlothian Heritage, 73; 3, Mallory Matthews, 75.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 5,912; Par: 72
Team — 1, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 304-305—609; 2, Montgomery, 304-309—613; 3, Boerne Champion, 303-313—616; 4, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 300-320—620; 5, Austin Anderson, 315-310—625; 6, Frisco Liberty, 316-316—632; 7, Cedar Park, 329-316—645; 8, Dallas Highland Park, 325-322—647; 9, Amarillo, 328-321—649; 10, Aledo, 340-329—669; 11, Magnolia, 335-335—670; 12, Justin Northwest, 357-350—707.
Individuals — 1, Mason Lewis, Granbury, 68-72—140; 2, Tiffany Cao, Midlothian, 70-71—141; 3, Julia Vollmer, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 70-72—143; 4, (tie) Jacee Fields, Justin Northwest, 72-72—144; Remington Isaac, Montgomery, 70-74—144; Sophie Biediger, Dallas Highland Park, 72-72—144; 7, Malisone Chanthapanya, Saginaw, 74-71—145; 8, Mattingly Palmer, Georgetown, 72-74—146; 9, Mariam Tran, Sulphur Springs, 74-73—147; 10, (tie) Caroline Dasch, Austin Anderson, 77-71—148; Felisa Sajulga, College Station, 74-74—148.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,025; Par: 72
Team — 1, Lewisville Hebron, 299-199—598; 2, Austin Vandegrift, 295-310—605; 3, Austin Westlake, 308-303—611; 4, Coppell, 314-298—612; 5, Mansfield, 309-306—615; 6, Katy Seven Lakes, 310-313—623; 7, San Antonio Reagan, 312-316—628; 8, Southlake Carroll, 309-320—629; 9, The Woodlands, 308-322—630; 10, Humble Kingwood, 311-324—635; 11, The Woodlands College Park, 318-322—640; 12, Fort Bend Ridge Point, 333-320—653.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 69-74—143; 2, Meagan Winans, Plano East, 75-69—144; *3, Mimi Burton, Austin Vandegrift, 69-76—145; 4, Eubin Shim, Waco Midway, 71-74—145; 5, (tie) Maelynn Kim, Katy Seven Lakes, 74-72—146; Symran Shah, Lewisville Hebron, 74-72—146; Chelsea Romas, Coppell, 75-71—146; 8, (tie) Avery Blake, The Woodlands, 71-77—148; Kendall Jackson, Pearland, 76-72—148; Natalie Cao, Fort Bend Clements, 78-70—148.
* won playoff