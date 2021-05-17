CLASS 3A
New Diana, led by seniors Sam Benson and Logan Moore, is second after the first round of the Class 3A Tournament, being held at ShadowGlen Golf Club (Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72) in Manor.
Benson, who is making his third trip to the state tournament, carded a 6-over 78, followed by teammate Moore, who scored a 79. The two have signed to play at Weatherford College after graduation.
Benson is tied for fifth with Pollok Central's Cameron Hubbard. Pottsboro's Jack Estes is tied for third after a 76.
Other New Diana golfers include junior Peyton Vickers, 80 and freshman Tyler Fox, 85. Junior Dawson Windschitl is a member of the Eagles team, but was ill and did not make the trip.
---
UIL Boys State Golf Tournament
Monday’s First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,257; Par: 71
Team — 1, (tie) Roscoe Highland, 376; Sterling City, 376; 3, Garden City, 389; 4, Jonesboro, 391; 5, Crowell, 396; 6, Meadow, 408; 7, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 413; 8, Sidney, 428; 9, Richland Springs, 430; 10, Union Hill, 438; 11, Oglesby, 440; 12, Moulton, 474.
Individuals — 1, Gatlin Goad, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 72; 2, Seth Beardeen, Crowell, 79; 3, Seth Garrett, Roscoe Highland, 80; 4, Saige Hendrix, Union Hill, 84; 5, (tie) Blade Wood, Blackwell, 86; Jace Clark, Sterling City, 86; 7, (tie) Nick Lara, Garden City, 87; Nolan Steelman, Utopia, 87; Brady Caswell, Meadow, 87; 10, Bryce Archer, Knippa, 88.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,466; Par: 72
Team — 1,
Individuals — 1,
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72
Team — 1, Brock Blue, 234; 2, New Diana, 329; 3, Brock Gold, 332; 4, Callisburg, 338; 5, Bowie, 348; 6, Columbus, 349; 7, Llano, 350; 8, Pollok Central, 356; 9, Blanco, 365; 10, Bells, 379; 11, Whitney, 385; 12, Lorena, 391.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, (tie) Lain Tushinsky, Tuscola Jim Ned, 75; Carson Wray, Columbus, 75; 3, (tie) Kaden Kuzel, Cameron Yoe, 76; Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 76; 5, (tie) Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central, 78; Sam Benson, New Diana, 78; 7, (tie) Michael Redwine, Brock Blue, 79; Logan Moore, New Diana, 79; 9, (tie) Peyton Garrett, Brock Blue, 90; JJ Walsh, Callisburg, 80; Kaden Bullock, Callisburg, 80; Peyton Vickers, New Diana, 80.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 6,789; Par: 71
Team — 1, Argyle, 296; 2, (tie) Canyon, 312; Monahans, 312; 4, Melissa, 315; 5, Paris, 326; 6, Lake Belton, 328; 7, Pleasanton, 332; 8, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 336; 9, Boerne, 337; 10, Carthage, 340; 11, Kingsville King, 341; 12, Bullard, 349.
Individuals — 1, Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley, 65; 2, Gaven Lane, Argyle, 70; 3, (tie) Jack Burke, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 71; Cason Johnson, Seminole, 71; 5, (tie) Josh German, Mabank, 72; Tyler Harvey, 72; 7, (tie) Alex Williams, Fort Stockton, 73; Ethan Payne, Argyle, 73; Xavier Bighaus, Melissa, 73; Mason Napier, 73.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Team — 1, Boerne Champion, 293; 2, Dallas Highland Park Blue, 299; 3, (tie) Dallas Highland Park Gold, 302; Austin Anderson, 302; 5, (tie) Canyon Randall, 306; Texarkana Texas High, 306; 7, Burleson Centennial, 311; 8, College Station, 316; 9, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 322; 10, Georgetown, 323; 11, Lubbock Cooper, 324; 12, Montgomery, 327.
Individuals — 1, Preston Cooper, Highland Park Gold, 70; 2, Roy Barrera, Boerne Champion, 71; 3, (tie) Thompson Huthnance, Highland Park Gold, 72; Caden Conrad, Canyon Randall, 72; Hudson Weibel, Highland Park Blue, 72; Ty Holbrook, Granbury, 72; 7, (tie) Jay Pabin, Lucas Lovejoy, 73; Zach Heffernan, Boerne Champion, 73; Camden Robertson, Texas High, 73; Trenton Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73; Trevor Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,989; Par: 72
Team — 1, Austin Westlake Blue, 283; 2, The Woodlands, 290; 3, Austin Westlake Red, 291; 4, (tie) Plano West, 292; Houston Memorial, 292; 6, Austin Vandegrift, 295; 7, Richardson Pearce, 299; 8, Keller, 302; 9, League City Clear Creek, 303; 10, Waco Midway, 306; 11, Mansfield, 312; 12, Cypress Creek, 318.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, (tie) Matt Comegys, Plano West, 68; Seal-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake Blue, 68; 3, Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake Blue, 69; 4, (tie) Garrett Endicott, San Antonio Clark, 70; Alex Huang, Plano West, 70; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 70; Kaelen Dulany, Keller, 70; 8, (tie) Stephen Randecker, League City Clear Creek, 71; Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce, 71; Blake Moreno, Austin Westlake Red, 71.