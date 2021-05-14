As a freshman, Sam Benson earned trips to the UIL State Golf Tournament.
He had his sights set on making it an annual spring trip.
However, COVID-19 interrupted that dream for him and other golfers as last year's tourney was canceled.
Benson used the summer to prepare for his senior season. He did not allow thoughts of another season being canceled.
Now, Benson and his New Diana Eagles teammates achieve their goal of a state berth with visions of a possible state championship dancing in their heads.