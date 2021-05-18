The New Diana Eagles are bringing back the bronze to East Texas.
The Eagles placed third in the Class 3A UIL State Golf Tournament on Tuesday at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
New Diana scored a 670 (329-341). Brock Blue won the gold with a 639 (324-315), while Callisburg claimed the silver with a 662 (338-324).
Logan Moore led ND with a tie for fourth place. The Eagles' senior carded a 153 (79-74) to tie with fellow East Texan Jack Estes of Pottsboro (76-77). Pollok Central's Cameron Hubbard was runner-up medalist with a 149 (78-71) behind Columbus' Carson Wray (75-73—148).
Benson, also a New Diana Eagle senior who was appearing in his third state tournament, tied for seventh with a 158 (78-80).
Rounding out the New Diana team, coached by Karl Kilgore, were junior Peyton Vickers (80-97—177) and freshman Tyler Fox (92-90—182).
CLASS 2A
Kevin Nixon, of Martin’s Mill, is tied for third in the medalist race of the Class 2A Tournament, which is being held at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Nixon, whose sister Mia Nixon won medalist honors last week in the girls tournament, carded a 5-over 77. He is tied with Vega’s Ryan Grawunder. Warren Taylor of Tahoka leads with a 73 and Ethan Boggs of Morton is second a 75.
La Poynor is in the team competition. The Flyers are 11th with a 397 (Jeff Young, 83; Caden Young, 100; Caleb Solis, 102; Corbin Moeller, 112; Keaton Young, 132).
CLASS 4A
The Class 4A tournament was reduced to 27 holes due to inclement weather. The tourney was held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Mabank's Josh German tied for fourth, one stroke out of third. He carded a 108 (72-36). Paris' Tyler Harvey placed seventh with a 109 (72-37).
Argyle won the team title with a 442, followed by Monahans (464) and Canyon (471). Paris placed fifth (490) with Carthage (517) and Bullard (521), 11th and 12th, respectively.
Carthage team members include: Ethan Wolfe, 83-41—124; Tristan Nutt, 80-45—125; Austin Morgan, 88-43—131; Luke Lawrence, 89-49—138; and Charlie Barber, 95-51—146.
Bullard team members include: Mason Honeycutt, 84-39—123; Kaiden Schneider, 84-40—124; Hylend Long, 90-54—144; Kyle Schneider, 92-44—136; and Lucky Gable, 91-49—140.
CLASS 1A
Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix is fourth in the medalist race of the Class 1A Tournament being held at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland. He carded an 84. Gatlin Goad of Briscoe Fort Elliott leads with a 72.
As a team, the Bulldogs are 10th (438). Joining Hendrix on the UH team are Mathew Massingill (116), Elijah Young (118) and Andrew Topp (120).
———
UIL Boys State Golf Tournament
Monday’s First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,257; Par: 71
Team — 1, (tie) Roscoe Highland, 376; Sterling City, 376; 3, Garden City, 389; 4, Jonesboro, 391; 5, Crowell, 396; 6, Meadow, 408; 7, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 413; 8, Sidney, 428; 9, Richland Springs, 430; 10, Union Hill, 438; 11, Oglesby, 440; 12, Moulton, 474.
Individuals — 1, Gatlin Goad, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 72; 2, Seth Beardeen, Crowell, 79; 3, Seth Garrett, Roscoe Highland, 80; 4, Saige Hendrix, Union Hill, 84; 5, (tie) Blade Wood, Blackwell, 86; Jace Clark, Sterling City, 86; 7, (tie) Nick Lara, Garden City, 87; Nolan Steelman, Utopia, 87; Brady Caswell, Meadow, 87; 10, Bryce Archer, Knippa, 88.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,466; Par: 72
Team — 1, Normangee, 343; 2, Goldthwaite, 347; 3, (tie) Vega, 360; Hamilton, 360; 5, Cooper, 367; 6, Garrison, 370; 7, Quanah, 372; 8, Shiner, 376; 9, New Home, 377; 10, Latexo, 386; 11, La Poynor, 397; 12, Panhandle, no score.
Individuals — 1, Warren Taylor, Tahoka, 73; 2, Ethan Boggs, Morton, 75; 3, (tie) Ryan Grawunder, Vega, 76; Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill, 76; 5, Nick Childress, Normangee, 77; Rainer Horne, Normangee, 77; Will Maddox, Colorado City, 77; Tyner Haile, Hamilton, 77; Tristan Adkinson, Garrison, 77; Landry Rogers, Lindsay, 77.
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72
Team — 1, Brock Blue, 324-315—639; 2, Callisburg, 338-324—662; 3, New Diana, 329-341—670; 4, Brock Gold, 332-340—672; 5, Columbus, 349-329—678; 6, Bowie, 348-354—702; 7, Llano, 350-360—710; 8, Pollok Central, 356-358—714; 9, Blanco, 365-352—717; 10, Bells, 379-359—738; 11, Whitney, 385-362—747; 12, Lorena, 391-373—764.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, Carson Wray, Columbus, 75-84—148; 2, Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central, 78-71—149; 3, Lain Tushinsky, Tuscola Jim Ned, 75-75—150; 4, (tie) Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 76-77—153; Logan Moore, New Diana, 79-74—153; 6, Ty Thomas, Columbus, 85-69—154; 7, (tie) Michael Redwine, Brock Blue, 79-79—158; Sam Benson, New Diana, 78-80—158; 9, Zack Moerschell, Callisburg, 81-79—160; 10, (tie) Jayton Vaughan, Brock Blue, 84-77—161; Kutter Wilson, Brock Blue, 81-80—161; Kendrick Hoster, Brock Gold, 84-77—161.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 6,789; Par: 71
Team — 1, Argyle, 296; 2, (tie) Canyon, 312; Monahans, 312; 4, Melissa, 315; 5, Paris, 326; 6, Lake Belton, 328; 7, Pleasanton, 332; 8, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 336; 9, Boerne, 337; 10, Carthage, 340; 11, Kingsville King, 341; 12, Bullard, 349.
Individuals — 1, Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley, 65; 2, Gaven Lane, Argyle, 70; 3, (tie) Jack Burke, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 71; Cason Johnson, Seminole, 71; 5, (tie) Josh German, Mabank, 72; Tyler Harvey, 72; 7, (tie) Alex Williams, Fort Stockton, 73; Ethan Payne, Argyle, 73; Xavier Bighaus, Melissa, 73; Mason Napier, 73.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Team — 1, Boerne Champion, 293; 2, Dallas Highland Park Blue, 299; 3, (tie) Dallas Highland Park Gold, 302; Austin Anderson, 302; 5, (tie) Canyon Randall, 306; Texarkana Texas High, 306; 7, Burleson Centennial, 311; 8, College Station, 316; 9, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 322; 10, Georgetown, 323; 11, Lubbock Cooper, 324; 12, Montgomery, 327.
Individuals — 1, Preston Cooper, Highland Park Gold, 70; 2, Roy Barrera, Boerne Champion, 71; 3, (tie) Thompson Huthnance, Highland Park Gold, 72; Caden Conrad, Canyon Randall, 72; Hudson Weibel, Highland Park Blue, 72; Ty Holbrook, Granbury, 72; 7, (tie) Jay Pabin, Lucas Lovejoy, 73; Zach Heffernan, Boerne Champion, 73; Camden Robertson, Texas High, 73; Trenton Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73; Trevor Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,989; Par: 72
Team — 1, Austin Westlake Blue, 283; 2, The Woodlands, 290; 3, Austin Westlake Red, 291; 4, (tie) Plano West, 292; Houston Memorial, 292; 6, Austin Vandegrift, 295; 7, Richardson Pearce, 299; 8, Keller, 302; 9, League City Clear Creek, 303; 10, Waco Midway, 306; 11, Mansfield, 312; 12, Cypress Creek, 318.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, (tie) Matt Comegys, Plano West, 68; Seal-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake Blue, 68; 3, Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake Blue, 69; 4, (tie) Garrett Endicott, San Antonio Clark, 70; Alex Huang, Plano West, 70; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 70; Kaelen Dulany, Keller, 70; 8, (tie) Stephen Randecker, League City Clear Creek, 71; Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce, 71; Blake Moreno, Austin Westlake Red, 71.