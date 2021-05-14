As a freshman and sophomore, Sam Benson earned trips to the UIL State Golf Tournament.
He had his sights set on making it an annual spring trip.
However, COVID-19 interrupted that dream for him and other golfers as last year's tourney was canceled.
Benson used the summer to prepare for his senior season. He did not allow thoughts of another season being canceled.
Now, Benson and his New Diana Eagles teammates and coach Karl Kilgore, a former Tyler Lee basketball player, achieved their goal of a state berth with visions of a possible state championship dancing in their heads.
Benson, along with fellow senior Logan Moore, are the leaders of the team and they have confidence in their younger team members including juniors Dawson Windschitl and Peyton Vickers and freshman Tyler Fox.
"After missing last year, we were hopeful of being able to play this year," said Benson, who says irons are his strength. "I enjoy the opportunity to get to play with my teams and have the chance to go to state."
Benson and Moore have both signed with Weatherford College.
But first they want to bring a title back to Diana.
Benson is from an athletic family as his father, Matt Benson, played baseball at Hallsville, Panola and Texas Tech before being part of the Milwaukee Bewers organization. The younger Benson's favorite sport is golf.
Moore is following his father, Jeffery Moore, on the golf course. The elder Moore played golf at Overton High School and Tyler Junior College.
His grandfather, Roger Moore, won Class B medalist honors in 1966, playing for Overton High.
The 6-3 Moore, who is long off the tees, first played at Spring Hill High School before transferring to New Diana. Now, he is hopeful of bringing a team title back to East Texas as well as gunning for medalist honors.
UIL State Golf Tournament
East Texas Entries
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Texarkana Texas High — Thomas Curry, Carter Maneth, Camden Robertson, Jack Wilson, John Patterson.
---
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Bullard — Hylend Long, Lucky Gable, Mason Honeycutt, Kyle Schneider, Kaiden Schneider.
Carthage — Luke Lawrence, Charlie Barber, Ethan Wolfe, Austin Morgan, Tristan Nutt.
Paris — Carson Day, Adam Clement, Tate Lewis, Tyler Harvey, Mason Napier.
Mabank — Josh German.
---
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
New Diana — Tyler Fox, Peyton Vickers, Dawson Windschitl, Sam Benson, Logan Moore.
Pollok Central — Luke Spencer, Jace Spencer, Cameron Hubbard, Brandt Butler.
Nacogdoches Central Heights — Mike Perry.
---
Class 2A
Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
LaPoynor — Corbin Moeller, Keaton Young, Caleb Solis, Caden Young, Jeff Young.
Martin's Mill — Kevin Nixon.
Woden — Jayce Driver.
---
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Union Hill — Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Mathew Massingill, Saige Hendrix.