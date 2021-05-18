The New Diana Eagles and Kevin Nixon, of Martin's Mill, are bringing back the bronze to East Texas.
The Eagles placed third in the Class 3A UIL State Golf Tournament on Tuesday at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor, while Nixon finished third in the Class 2A medalist race held at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
CLASS 3A
New Diana scored a 670 (329-341). Brock Blue won the gold with a 639 (324-315), while Callisburg claimed the silver with a 662 (338-324).
Logan Moore led ND with a tie for fourth place. The Eagles' senior carded a 153 (79-74) to tie with fellow East Texan Jack Estes of Pottsboro (76-77). Pollok Central's Cameron Hubbard was runner-up medalist with a 149 (78-71) behind Columbus' Carson Wray (75-73—148).
Benson, also a New Diana Eagle senior who was appearing in his third state tournament, tied for seventh with a 158 (78-80).
Rounding out the New Diana team, coached by Karl Kilgore, were junior Peyton Vickers (80-97—177) and freshman Tyler Fox (92-90—182).
CLASS 2A
Nixon took the bronze in the 27-hole tournament. The senior had a first round of 76 on Monday and a nine-hole total of 41 on Tuesday for a total of 117.
Nixon, whose sister Mia Nixon won medalist honors last week in the girls tournament, was one stroke behind of second-place Will Madox of Colorado City (77-39—116). Tahoka's Warren Taylor won medalist honors with a 108 (73-35).
La Poynor played 12 in the team competition with a 598 (Jeff Young, 83-42—125; Caleb Solis, 102-50—152; Caden Young, 100-55—155; Corbin Moeller, 112-55—267; Keaton Young, 132-54—186).
Normangee won the team title.
CLASS 4A
The Class 4A tournament was reduced to 27 holes due to inclement weather. The tourney was held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Mabank's Josh German tied for fourth, one stroke out of third. He carded a 108 (72-36). Paris' Tyler Harvey placed seventh with a 109 (72-37).
Argyle won the team title with a 442, followed by Monahans (464) and Canyon (471). Paris placed fifth (490) with Carthage (517) and Bullard (521), 11th and 12th, respectively.
Carthage team members include: Ethan Wolfe, 83-41—124; Tristan Nutt, 80-45—125; Austin Morgan, 88-43—131; Luke Lawrence, 89-49—138; and Charlie Barber, 95-51—146.
Bullard team members include: Mason Honeycutt, 84-39—123; Kaiden Schneider, 84-40—124; Hylend Long, 90-54—144; Kyle Schneider, 92-44—136; and Lucky Gable, 91-49—140.
CLASS 1A
Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix placed in a tie for sixth in the medalist race of the Class 1A Tournament being held at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland. He carded a 171 (84-87). Gatlin Goad of Briscoe Fort Elliott won medalist honors with a 147 (72-75).
As a team, the Bulldogs moved up a spot to ninth (438-414—852), improving some 24 strokes. Joining Hendrix on the UH team are Mathew Massingill (116-105—221), Elijah Young (118-106—224) and Andrew Topp (120-116—236).
———
UIL Boys State Golf Tournament
Tuesday's Final Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,257; Par: 71
36-Holes
Team — 1, Sterling City, 376-373—749; 2, Roscoe Highland, 376-386—762; 3, Jonesboro, 391-375—766; 4, Garden City, 389-399—788; 5, Crowell, 396-393—789; 6, Meadow, 408-392—800; 7, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 413-404—817; 8, Sidney, 428-393—821; 9, Union Hill, 438-414—852; 10, Richland Springs, 430-454—884; 11, Oglesby, 440-448—888; 12, Moulton, 474-449—923.
Individuals (Top 10 & ties) — 1, Gatlin Goad, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 72-75—147; 2, Seth Beardeen, Crowell, 79-74—153; 3, Seth Garrett, Roscoe Highland, 80-80—160; 4, Bryce Archer, Knippa, 88-78—166; 5, Brady Caswell, Meadow, 87-81—168; 6, (tie) Saige Hendrix, Union Hill, 84-87—171; Jace Clarke, Sterling City, 86-85—171; 8, Nick Lara, Garden City, 87-86—173; 9, Braden Welch, Lenorah Grady, 90-84—174; 10, Gavin Boydston, Briscoe Fort Elliott, 95-82—177.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 6,466; Par: 72
27-Holes
Team — 1, Normangee, 343-179—522; 2, Goldthwaite, 347-179—526; 3, Panhandle, 372-175—547; 4, Vega, 360-189—549; 5, Shiner, 376-177—553; 6, Hamilton, 360-195—555; 7, (tie) New Home, 377-182—559; Cooper, 367-192—559; 9, Garrison, 370-193—563; 10, Quanah, 372-192—564; 11, Latexo, 386-184—570; 12, La Poynor, 397-201—598.
Individuals (Top 10 & ties) — 1, Warren Taylor, Tahoka, 73-35—108; 2, Will Maddox, Colorado City, 77-39—116; 3, Kevin Nixon, Martin's Mill, 76-41—117; 4, Nick Childress, Normangee, 77-41—118; 5, (tie) Jason Patrick, Goldthwaite, 80-39—119; Cole Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite, 78-41—119; Rainer Horne, Normangee, 77-42—119; Tristan Adkinson, Garrison, 77-42—119; Landry Rogers, Lindsay, 77-42—119; Ryan Grawunder, Vega, 76-43—119.
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 6,657; Par: 72
36-Holes
Team — 1, Brock Blue, 324-315—639; 2, Callisburg, 338-324—662; 3, New Diana, 329-341—670; 4, Brock Gold, 332-340—672; 5, Columbus, 349-329—678; 6, Bowie, 348-354—702; 7, Llano, 350-360—710; 8, Pollok Central, 356-358—714; 9, Blanco, 365-352—717; 10, Bells, 379-359—738; 11, Whitney, 385-362—747; 12, Lorena, 391-373—764.
Individuals (Top 10 & ties) — 1, Carson Wray, Columbus, 75-84—148; 2, Cameron Hubbard, Pollok Central, 78-71—149; 3, Lain Tushinsky, Tuscola Jim Ned, 75-75—150; 4, (tie) Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 76-77—153; Logan Moore, New Diana, 79-74—153; 6, Ty Thomas, Columbus, 85-69—154; 7, (tie) Michael Redwine, Brock Blue, 79-79—158; Sam Benson, New Diana, 78-80—158; 9, Zack Moerschell, Callisburg, 81-79—160; 10, (tie) Jayton Vaughan, Brock Blue, 84-77—161; Kutter Wilson, Brock Blue, 81-80—161; Kendrick Hoster, Brock Gold, 84-77—161.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 6,789; Par: 71
27-Holes
Team — 1, Argyle, 296-146—442; 2, Monahans, 312-152—464; 3, Canyon, 312-159—471; 4, Melissa, 315-158—473; 5, Paris, 326-164—490; 6, Lake Belton, 328-163—491; 7, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 336-157—493; 8, Pleasanton, 332-165—497; 9, Boerne, 337-168—505; 10, Kingsville King, 341-167—508; 11, Carthage, 340-177—517; 12, Bullard, 349-172—521.
Individuals (Top 10 & ties) — 1, Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley, 65-36—101; 2, Gaven Lane, Argyle, 70-33—103; 3, Cason Johnson, Seminole, 71-36—107; 4, (tie) Josh German, Mabank, 72-36—108; Jack Burke, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 71-37—108; Xavier Bighaus, Melissa, 73-35—108; 7, Tyler Harvey, Paris, 72-37—109; 8, Justus Christman, Argyle, 75-35—110; 9, Mason Napier, Paris, 73-39—112; 10, (tie) Travis Garcia, Pleasanton, 75-38—113; Bond Heflin, Monahans, 74-39—113.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Team — 1, Boerne Champion, 293; 2, Dallas Highland Park Blue, 299; 3, (tie) Dallas Highland Park Gold, 302; Austin Anderson, 302; 5, (tie) Canyon Randall, 306; Texarkana Texas High, 306; 7, Burleson Centennial, 311; 8, College Station, 316; 9, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 322; 10, Georgetown, 323; 11, Lubbock Cooper, 324; 12, Montgomery, 327.
Individuals — 1, Preston Cooper, Highland Park Gold, 70; 2, Roy Barrera, Boerne Champion, 71; 3, (tie) Thompson Huthnance, Highland Park Gold, 72; Caden Conrad, Canyon Randall, 72; Hudson Weibel, Highland Park Blue, 72; Ty Holbrook, Granbury, 72; 7, (tie) Jay Pabin, Lucas Lovejoy, 73; Zach Heffernan, Boerne Champion, 73; Camden Robertson, Texas High, 73; Trenton Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73; Trevor Mierl, Austin Anderson, 73.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,989; Par: 72
36-Holes
Team — 1, Austin Westlake Blue, 283-285—568; 2, Houston Memorial, 292-294—586; 3, Austin Vandegrift, 295-292—587; 4, The Woodlands, 290-298—588; 5, Austin Westlake Red, 291-299—590; 6, Keller, 302-289—591; 7, Richardson Pearce, 299-294—593; 8, Plano West, 292-304—596; 9, League City Clear Creek, 303-311—614; 10, Waco Midway, 306-309—615; 11, Mansfield, 312-307—619; 12, Cypress Creek, 318-303—621.
Individuals (Top 10 & Ties) — 1, Kaelen Dulany, Keller, 70-68—138; 2, (tie) Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce, 71-68—139; Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake Blue, 69-70—139; 4, Garrett Endicott, San Antonio Clark, 70-70—140; 5, (tie) Alex Huang, Plano West, 70-71—141; Bret Gray, Schertz Clemens, 72-69—141; 7, (tie) Matt Comegys, Plano West, 68-74—142; Rohit Madireddi, Lewisville Flower Mound, 74-68—142; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 70-72—142; Seal-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake, 68-74—142.