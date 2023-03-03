The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs lost a heartbreaker on Friday in the Alamo City.
Lipan edged the Lady Mustangs, 32-31, in the UIL Girls Class 2A state basketball tournament semifinals before 2,865 fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Lipan (34-3) advances to the state championship game against Gruver (30-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Gruver defeated Hearne, 45-32, in the other semifinal.
Martin's Mill ends its standout season at 31-7. The loss also snapped the Lady Mustangs' 15-game winning streak.
The game was tight throughout with the Indians taking the 32-31 lead on a layup by Lynsey Little with 2:25 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The next two minutes both teams were hurt by turnovers and fouls. With five seconds on the clock, Chelsea Lott missed a free throw attempt and Lady Mustang Kate Lindley rebounded.
After a timeout, Mattie Burns tried for the game-winner but the shot did not connect.
Mattie Dollar led Martin's Mill with 11 points, while Libby Rogers and Lindley had eight points apiece.
Also scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Venrick (2) and Burns (2).
Burns led MM with seven rebounds, followed by Lindley (5), Dollar (4),