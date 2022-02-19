GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 6A
Region II
Area
Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Rockwall 35
DeSoto 67, Tyler Legacy 32
Conroe Grand Oaks 47, Cypress Ranch 44
Tomball Memorial 51, Conroe Oak Ridge 34
Duncanville 62, Mesquite Horn 44
Cedar Hill 46, Garland Sachse 45
Klein Collins 49, Spring Westfield 44
Conroe 44, Cypress Springs 41 (OT)
Regional Quarterfinals
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. DeSoto
Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Tomball Memorial
Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill
Klein Collins vs. Conroe
---
CLASS 5A
Region II
Area
Frisco Memorial 55, Dallas South Oak Cliff 41
Frisco Lone Star 35, Carrollton Newman Smith 25
Dallas Highland Park 44, Huntsville 37
North Forney 53, Mount Pleasant 47
McKinney North 93, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 28
Frisco Liberty 33, Lancaster 21
Red Oak 54, Whitehouse 29
Royse City 66, Lufkin 39
Regional Quarterfinals
Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star
Dallas Highland Park vs. North Forney
McKinney North vs. Frisco Liberty
Red Oak vs. Royse City
---
CLASS 4A
Region II
Area
Dallas Lincoln 65, Carrollton Ranchview 32
Midlothian Heritage 53, Dallas Faith Family 38
Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73 (OT)
Gilmer 50, Canton 42
Kennedale 78, Dallas Carter 57
Sanger 67, Alvarado 44
Brownsboro 54, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49
Sunnyvale 59, Paris North Lamar 41
Regional Quarterfinals
Dallas Lincoln vs. Midlothian Heritage
Paris vs. Gilmer
Kennedale vs. Sanger
Brownsboro vs. Sunnyvale
Region III
Area
Lake Belton 31, Waco Connally 26
Burnet 61, Madisonville 51
Huffman Hargrave 69, Brookshire Royal 58
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 56, Houston Washington 55
Waco La Vega 76, Salado 33
Palestine 56, Jarrell 33
Silsbee 99, Houston Worthing 62
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 92, Navasota 36
Regional Quarterfinals
Lake Belton vs. Burnet
Huffman Hargrave vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Waco La Vega vs. Palestine
Silsbee vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
---
CLASS 3A
Region II
Area
Edgewood 53, S&S Consolidated 33
Gunter 52, Whitesboro 26
Mount Vernon 53, New Diana 19
Gladewater 66, De Kalb 46
Ponder 43, Pottsboro 30
Paradise 38, Bells 27
Mineola 41, Jefferson 33
Winnsboro 96, Waskom 41
Regional Quarterfinals
Edgewood vs. Gunter
Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater
Ponder vs. Paradise
Mineola vs. Winnsboro
Region III
Area
Fairfield 73, Rice 35
Little River Academy 52, Troy 38
Hitchcock 54, Kountze 50
New Waverly 63, Buna 48
Malakoff 78, Franklin 45
Lorena 35, Teague 26
Woodville 31, Boling 25
Nacogdoches Central Heights 65, East Bernard 44
Regional Quarterfinals
Fairfield vs. Little River Academy
Hitchcock vs. New Waverly
Malakoff vs. Lorena
Woodville vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
---
Class 2A
Region II
Area
Cisco 48, Valley Mills 32
Lipan 55, Anson 47
Alvord 39, McLeod 26
Cooper 45, Era 39
Stamford 70, Tolar 28
Haskell 64, Hamilton 47
Quinlan Boles 53, Ivanhoe Rayburn 50
Muenster 65, Cumby 25
Regional Quarterfinals
Cisco vs. Lipan
Alvord vs. Cooper
Stamford vs. Haskell
Quinlan Boles vs. Muenster
Region III
Area
Lovelady 41, Bosqueville 34
Martin’s Mill 74, Axtell 27
Dallardsville Big Sandy 73, Cushing 9
Tenaha 29, Woden 23
La Poynor 49, Marlin 30
Crawford 57, Centerville 39
Douglass 62, Timpson 44
Hawkins 67, Shelbyville 36
Regional Quarterfinals
Lovelady vs. Martin's Mill
Dallardsville Big Sandy vs. Tenaha
LaPoynor vs. Crawford
Douglass vs. Hawkins
---
CLASS 1A
Region III
Area
Gordon 46, Lometa 37
Huckabay 63, Cherokee 15
Bloomburg 67, Newcastle 60
Dodd City 47, Henrietta Midway 36
Lingleville 41, Priddy 30
Richland Springs 56, Blum 28
Slidell 43, Saltillo 34
Throckmorton 44, Ector 25
Regional Quarterfinals
Gordon vs. Huckabay
Bloomburg vs. Dodd City
Lingleville vs. Richland Springs
Slidell vs. Throckmorton
Region IV
Bi-District
Chireno 70, Oakwood 22
Abbott 46, Penelope 33
Neches 89, Goodrich 15
Hubbard 34, Jonesboro 31
McMullen County 39, Leakey 19
Bartlett 48, Austwell-Tivoli 42
Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30
Nordheim 43, Dime Box 40
Coolidge 65, Oglesby 26
Wells 63, Chester 33
Aquilla 51, Milford 41
Zavalla 67, Kennard 15
Moulton 56, North Zulch 17
Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37
Fayetteville 68, Prairie Lea 27
D’Hanis 59, San Perlita 55
Area
Chireno (W28) vs. Abbott (R25); 6 p.m., Friday, Fairfield
Neches 62, Hubbard 32
McMullen County 72, Bartlett 32
Rocksprings (W31) vs. Nordheim (R30); 6 p.m., Friday, Hondo
Coolidge 56, Wells 42
Aquilla (W25) vs. Zavalla (R28); 6 p.m., Friday, Buffalo
Moulton (W30) vs. Nueces Canyon (R31); 6:30 p.m. Friday, Poteet
Fayetteville (W29) vs. D’Hanis (T31); 6 p.m., Friday, Goliad