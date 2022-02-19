Gilmer team
The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes celebrate their 50-42 win over Canton on Friday in a Class 4A area playoff game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena in Whitehouse.

 By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 6A

Region II

Area

Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Rockwall 35

DeSoto 67, Tyler Legacy 32

Conroe Grand Oaks 47, Cypress Ranch 44

Tomball Memorial 51, Conroe Oak Ridge 34

Duncanville 62, Mesquite Horn 44

Cedar Hill 46, Garland Sachse 45

Klein Collins 49, Spring Westfield 44

Conroe 44, Cypress Springs 41 (OT)

Regional Quarterfinals

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. DeSoto

Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Tomball Memorial

Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill

Klein Collins vs. Conroe

---

CLASS 5A

Region II

Area

Frisco Memorial 55, Dallas South Oak Cliff 41

Frisco Lone Star 35, Carrollton Newman Smith 25

Dallas Highland Park 44, Huntsville 37

North Forney 53, Mount Pleasant 47

McKinney North 93, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 28

Frisco Liberty 33, Lancaster 21

Red Oak 54, Whitehouse 29

Royse City 66, Lufkin 39

Regional Quarterfinals

Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star

Dallas Highland Park vs. North Forney

McKinney North vs. Frisco Liberty

Red Oak vs. Royse City

---

CLASS 4A

Region II

Area

Dallas Lincoln 65, Carrollton Ranchview 32

Midlothian Heritage 53, Dallas Faith Family 38

Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73 (OT)

Gilmer 50, Canton 42

Kennedale 78, Dallas Carter 57

Sanger 67, Alvarado 44

Brownsboro 54, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49

Sunnyvale 59, Paris North Lamar 41

Regional Quarterfinals

Dallas Lincoln vs. Midlothian Heritage

Paris vs. Gilmer

Kennedale vs. Sanger

Brownsboro vs. Sunnyvale

Region III

Area

Lake Belton 31, Waco Connally 26

Burnet 61, Madisonville 51

Huffman Hargrave 69, Brookshire Royal 58

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 56, Houston Washington 55

Waco La Vega 76, Salado 33

Palestine 56, Jarrell 33

Silsbee 99, Houston Worthing 62

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 92, Navasota 36

Regional Quarterfinals

Lake Belton vs. Burnet

Huffman Hargrave vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Waco La Vega vs. Palestine

Silsbee vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

---

CLASS 3A

Region II

Area

Edgewood 53, S&S Consolidated 33

Gunter 52, Whitesboro 26

Mount Vernon 53, New Diana 19

Gladewater 66, De Kalb 46

Ponder 43, Pottsboro 30

Paradise 38, Bells 27

Mineola 41, Jefferson 33

Winnsboro 96, Waskom 41

Regional Quarterfinals

Edgewood vs. Gunter

Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater

Ponder vs. Paradise

Mineola vs. Winnsboro

Region III

Area

Fairfield 73, Rice 35

Little River Academy 52, Troy 38

Hitchcock 54, Kountze 50

New Waverly 63, Buna 48

Malakoff 78, Franklin 45

Lorena 35, Teague 26

Woodville 31, Boling 25

Nacogdoches Central Heights 65, East Bernard 44

Regional Quarterfinals

Fairfield vs. Little River Academy

Hitchcock vs. New Waverly

Malakoff vs. Lorena

Woodville vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights

---

Class 2A

Region II

Area

Cisco 48, Valley Mills 32

Lipan 55, Anson 47

Alvord 39, McLeod 26

Cooper 45, Era 39

Stamford 70, Tolar 28

Haskell 64, Hamilton 47

Quinlan Boles 53, Ivanhoe Rayburn 50

Muenster 65, Cumby 25

Regional Quarterfinals

Cisco vs. Lipan

Alvord vs. Cooper

Stamford vs. Haskell

Quinlan Boles vs. Muenster

Region III

Area

Lovelady 41, Bosqueville 34

Martin’s Mill 74, Axtell 27

Dallardsville Big Sandy 73, Cushing 9

Tenaha 29, Woden 23

La Poynor 49, Marlin 30

Crawford 57, Centerville 39

Douglass 62, Timpson 44

Hawkins 67, Shelbyville 36

Regional Quarterfinals

Lovelady vs. Martin's Mill

Dallardsville Big Sandy vs. Tenaha

LaPoynor vs. Crawford

Douglass vs. Hawkins

---

CLASS 1A

Region III

Area

Gordon 46, Lometa 37

Huckabay 63, Cherokee 15

Bloomburg 67, Newcastle 60

Dodd City 47, Henrietta Midway 36

Lingleville 41, Priddy 30

Richland Springs 56, Blum 28

Slidell 43, Saltillo 34

Throckmorton 44, Ector 25

Regional Quarterfinals

Gordon vs. Huckabay

Bloomburg vs. Dodd City

Lingleville vs. Richland Springs

Slidell vs. Throckmorton

Region IV

Bi-District

Chireno 70, Oakwood 22

Abbott 46, Penelope 33

Neches 89, Goodrich 15

Hubbard 34, Jonesboro 31

McMullen County 39, Leakey 19

Bartlett 48, Austwell-Tivoli 42

Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30

Nordheim 43, Dime Box 40

Coolidge 65, Oglesby 26

Wells 63, Chester 33

Aquilla 51, Milford 41

Zavalla 67, Kennard 15

Moulton 56, North Zulch 17

Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37

Fayetteville 68, Prairie Lea 27

D’Hanis 59, San Perlita 55

Area

Chireno (W28) vs. Abbott (R25); 6 p.m., Friday, Fairfield

Neches 62, Hubbard 32

McMullen County 72, Bartlett 32

Rocksprings (W31) vs. Nordheim (R30); 6 p.m., Friday, Hondo

Coolidge 56, Wells 42

Aquilla (W25) vs. Zavalla (R28); 6 p.m., Friday, Buffalo

Moulton (W30) vs. Nueces Canyon (R31); 6:30 p.m. Friday, Poteet

Fayetteville (W29) vs. D’Hanis (T31); 6 p.m., Friday, Goliad

 
 

