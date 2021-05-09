Class 6A
Region II
Bi-district
Belton def. Duncanville, 2-0 (8-0, 7-3)
Sachse def. Tyler Legacy, 2-0 (4-3, 3-1)
Mansfield vs. Copperas Cove tied 1-1 (3-5, 7-4)
Rockwall-Heath def. Rowlett, 2-0 (14-4, 7-0)
Cypress Bridgeland def. Klein Cain, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)
The Woodlands College Park 10, Spring Westfield 2
Tomball def. Cypress Woods, 2-1 (7-1, 0-6, 2-0)
Conroe Oak Ridge 5, Spring 4
Rockwall def. Garland Naaman Forest, 2-0 (18-5, 10-8)
Waco Midway def. Killeen Ellison, 2-0 (2-1, 11-3)
Wylie def. Mesquite Horn, 2-0 (11-1, 7-0)
Waxahachie def. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-0 (4-2, 4-0)
The Woodlands def. Houston Benjamin Davis, 2-0 (13-2, 9-0)
Cypress Ranch def. Klein, 2-0 (11-5, 13-1)
Conroe Grand Oaks def. Houston MacArthur, 2-0 (14-0, 7-0)
Tomball Memorial def. Cypress Falls, 2-1 (10-0, 0-2, 12-2)