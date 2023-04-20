Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.