In this photo released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, workers unload COVID-19 vaccines from a China Airlines cargo plane from Memphis that arrived at the airport outside Taipei in Taiwan, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on Sunday, tripling an earlier pledge in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning. (Taiwan Centers for Disease Control via AP)