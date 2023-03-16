dpa
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military released video footage of the collision between a Russian fighter jet and an unmanned U.S. military drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, but said it remained unclear whether the Russian pilot intended to cause the crash.
Russia, meanwhile, said it hopes to find and recover wreckage of the U.S. drone, although Washington officials said the unmanned aerial vehicle would offer little intelligence value to Moscow.
Russia has denied that there was a collision, claiming instead that the US MQ-9 drone crashed into the water after attempting an evasive manoeuvre.
White House spokesman John Kirby said the video proves that Russia is “flat-out lying” about the incident and clearly shows the Russian pilot flying aggressively and recklessly and dumping fuel before hitting the drone.
Kirby said it remains unclear, however, if the pilot intended to collide with the drone. The U.S. complained of unprofessional, unsafe and reckless actions by Russian pilots leading up to the crash in international airspace.
“It’s not clear to us whether the pilot intended to hit the drone,” Kirby said. “At best, it’s reckless flying.”
Russia has denied any responsibility for the crash and accused the U.S. side of provocation.
Footage of the incident released by the U.S. shows the Russian fighter jet dumping fuel as it approaches the US drone and then flying extremely close.
On a second approach, the Russian Su-27 jet dumped fuel again and then collided with the drone, the U.S. European Command Center said on Thursday.
However, the collision is not visible in the video. According to the U.S., the camera went down for about a minute. Afterwards, the partially damaged propeller of the drone can be seen in the video.