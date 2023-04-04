WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new $2.6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which mainly includes ammunition for artillery pieces and other weapons systems such as the Himars multiple rocket launchers.
Weapons and ammunition worth $500 million will come from U.S. military stocks, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
In addition, Ukraine will be provided with further ammunition and weapons worth $2.1 billion, which will be procured from industry, it said. These include radar systems for air defense, communications equipment, rocket launchers and vehicles of various types such as tankers and transport and recovery vehicles.
The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the defense against the Russian invasion. The new package is the 35th delivery of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine since August 2021, according to the Pentagon.