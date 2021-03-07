U.S. Army mobile equipment sits in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea June 17. The State Department says the U.S. and South Korea have reached an agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence. Details were not released, but the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said Sunday that the deal includes a negotiated increase in Seoul’s share of the cost for the U.S. troop presence.