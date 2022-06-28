Sidney Robertson, a two-time TAPPS state golf champion, will be competing in the First Tee National Championship this week in South Bend, Indiana.
Robertson, a rising junior at All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, is a member of the First Tee — Greater Tyler.
Robertson is one of six Ace participants here at the Tyler chapter, Starlia Skinner, First Tee — Greater Tyler program director, said.
"She is a back-to-back high school TAPPS state champion," Skinner said. "She enjoys giving back to the chapter by coaching at the new Woldert Park location in the fall and spring. She also sits on the Junior advisory committee that helps the chapter give back to the comminute. Last year she competed at this event and placed 15th in the girl’s division.
“It has been a pleasure for the past two year to watch this child grow on and off the course. When she competes and coaches, she gives it her all. I look forward to watching her grow over the next two years.”
The tournament will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday. The 54-hole tournament brings together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level.
The field includes 24 boys and 24 girls, ages 14-18, who were selected based on their golf skills and competitive golf experience. The participants have spent an average of eight years in the program and represent 28 First Tee chapters across the country.
The winners of each girls’ and boys’ divisions will be awarded with the Tattersall Cup and will earn an exemption, if eligible, into the PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links Sept. 20-25 in Pebble Beach, California.
Robertson competed in last year's inaugural tournament, held at Clemson University's Walker Course in Clemson, South Carolina.
“Congratulations to each of the participants in the field,” Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO, said. “We look forward to hosting them at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course, a tremendous venue that provides our participants the opportunity to explore what their future may look like as they consider college and potential plans to pursue competitive golf beyond high school. A special thanks to our long-time Trustee Fred Tattersall for his commitment to our mission and for providing meaningful national opportunities like the First Tee National Championship.”
During the week, participants will have the opportunity to hear from PGA Head Golf Professional Steve Scott on what it means to be a game-changer and how his values intersected with his experience of finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 1996 U.S. Amateur Championship.
The First Tee National Championship is held annually at various college campuses around the nation, providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with others from across the country and take in the college experience. The Championship is one of more than 10 national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to empower and motivate teens as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.
First Tee – Greater Tyler is a youth development organization dedicated to helping young people learn life skills and build character through the game of golf.
The First Tee's mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. In 2022, First Tee is celebrating its 25th anniversary, having reached millions of youth through its network of 150 chapters, 10,000 schools and 1,700 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.
For more information on First Tee – Greater Tyler, visit www.firstteegreatertyler.org. For more information on the tournament and First Tee, visit www.firsttee.org.