Derrick McFall, Tyler's 4-star football player, is scheduled to announced his college decision on Friday.
McFall has narrowed his choices to Colorado, UCLA and Washington.
The announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the Tyler High School campus.
The running back/wide receiver/quarterback and special teams star has had more than 25 offers, including from Texas, Alabama, Texas Tech, TCU and Texas A&M.
Others who have offered include: Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA and Northern Arizona.
The Lions also begin fall workouts on Monday.