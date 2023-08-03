TYLER.HIGH.FOOTBALL.5.jpg
Derrick McFall

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Derrick McFall, Tyler's 4-star football player, is scheduled to announced his college decision on Friday.

McFall has narrowed his choices to Colorado, UCLA and Washington.

The announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the Tyler High School campus.

The running back/wide receiver/quarterback and special teams star has had more than 25 offers, including from Texas, Alabama, Texas Tech, TCU and Texas A&M.

Others who have offered include: Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA and Northern Arizona.

The Lions also begin fall workouts on Monday.

