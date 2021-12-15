Kendell Howard began playing soccer at age 3.
Along the way he played other sports, including football, but his first love has always been on the pitch.
That passion for football and years of hard work and the support of his family equaled a big day on Wednesday at Tyler High School.
Howard, the all-state center-back last season, signed a soccer scholarship with The University of Detroit Mercy during a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre.
"I want to thank God first, followed by my family, friends, coaches and teammates," said Howard, who was joined by multiple soccer teammates from over the year as well as family, friends and classmates. "I would not be here without their support. I can't thank everyone enough."
Howard committed to Detroit Mercy on Nov. 24 after considering Oakland (Michigan), Gardner-Webb, Penn State,
He intends to enter UDM's Pre-Medical Biochemistry program. When he graduates from Tyler High in the spring he will have already earned his EMS certificate.
Howard is a three-year varsity starter for the Lions and has been captain the last two years. He was All-District 16-5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021 as well as Southeast All-America.
The Titans compete in the Horizon League, along with Cleveland State, Green Bay, Illinois-Chicago, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Robert Morris and Wright State.
Detroit Mercy is a private, Catholic university in Detroit, Michigan is sponsored by both the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and the Religious Sisters of Mercy.
Founded in 1877, it is the largest Catholic university in Michigan.
Some of the noted alums include actor Keegan-Michael Key and basketball hall of famer Spencer Haywood. Also, Dick Vitale coached the Titans from 1973-77.