Tyler High linebacker Jacob Villela has high energy on the gridiron for the Lions and he brings that same passion to the classroom.
Villela had 11 tackles in the Lions' 24-10 loss to Texas High on Friday in Texarkana. That led THS which held down the high-scoring Tigers.
"We had a pretty good game," Villela said. "We have to figure our rhythm —our rotation on defense. Once we get that going we will be a force to be reckoned with."
Last year, the Lions gave up 41 points to Texas High and this year, the Tigers scored 14 points in the first quarter, but Tyler settled down, giving up one TD in the second quarter and three points in the second half. The unit stopped the Tigers three times from the three before forcing a field goal.
"
The Tyler senior also excels in school as well, ranking in the top 10% of his class, currently ranked No. 23.
Villela and his Lions take on crosstown rival Tyler Legacy on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Although it is not a district game, Villela said the Lions take great pride in going up against the Red Raiders.
"It's an exciting game," Villela said. "We are going down there and take care of business."
GAME CHANGES — Some area games that have been canceled due to COVID-19 include: Texas High vs. Arkansas High; Grand Saline vs. Palmer; Groveton vs. Trinity; Pineland West Sabine vs. San Augustine; Bullard Brook Hill vs. Garrison; Newton vs. Diboll; Gladewater vs. Longview Spring Hill; Cushing vs. Deweyville; Celeste vs. Cumby; Timpson vs. Alto; Waskom vs. Brookshire Royal; Mesquite Horn vs. Highland Park; Emory Rains vs. Edgewood; and Prairiland vs Tom Bean. Some rescheduled games for Friday include: Brook Hill at Spring Hill; Beaumont Kelly vs. San Augustine; Waskom vs. Timpson; Dallas Carter vs. Cleburne; Flower Mound vs. Highland Park; and Edgewood vs. Prairiland