The Dallas Cowboys waived/released 24 players Tuesday, including Tyler's offensive lineman Braylon Jones along with quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, to reach the NFL's 53-man roster limit.
Jones, the former John Tyler High School and University of Houston standout, is hopeful of joining another team or being added to the Cowboys' practice squad.
The Cowboys will start to put together their 16-man practice squad Wednesday after players clear waivers.
It appears the Dallas Cowboys will open the season with Cooper Rush as the primary backup quarterback to Dak Prescott.
“I just think he has shown he can run the complete offense,” said owner Jerry Jones in explaining the decision to give the job to Rush on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan. “Credit to him. He had some tough competition. He’s had a lot of reps. All of those things make us feel real comfortable here.”
The following players are released and not subject to waivers — Gilbert, safety Darian Thompson, cornerback Deante Burton, long snapper Jake McQuaide, offensive tackle Eric Smith, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton
Players waived include: wide receiver Johnnie Dixon, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Osirus Mitchell, WR Reggie Davis, WR Aaron Parker, safety Steven Parker, running back Brenden Knox, RB JaQuan Hardy, safety Tyler Coyle, fullback Nick Ralston, TE Nick Eubanks, TE Artayvious Lynn, defensive end Austin Faoliu, OT Isaac Alarcon, WR Brandon Smith and DE Ron'Dell Carter.
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list for at least the first six weeks of the season, per NFL rules. It's the same timeline for wide receiver T.J. Vasher, who reverts to the reserve/non-football Injury list. Both players counted toward the training camp roster but did not participate due to injury.
Also, wide receiver Noah Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Chauncey Golston, who spent camp on the Active/PUP list, passed his physical and counts toward the 53.
By no means have the Cowboys finalized the roster, however.
A few players will be eligible to go on the recallable Reserve/Injured list after Tuesday, once they've been on the 53-man roster for a day. Candidates include defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (elbow), tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) and offensive tackle Josh Ball (ankle). So it's possible that one or more of the seven veteran players released Tuesday, including long snapper McQuaide, could be signed back at some point. As vested veterans, they're not required to go through the waiver process.
The club is also hopeful that four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard/center Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee — will be activated soon.
The Cowboys will keep an eye on the waiver wire and players cut by other teams. Positions thin on depth include running back and tight end. Currently the Cowboys have just two running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard) and two healthy tight ends (Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz).
The New England Patriots cuts Cam Newton, leaving the 32-year-old, 10-year vet available on the open market.
The biggest reason why the Cowboys probably won’t be interested in Newton? Newton has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Boston Globe reported Newton was forced to miss practice last week because of COVID-19 protocols. Players who have been vaccinated have less restrictions and can return to action quicker if they come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus. Unvaccinated players are forced to isolate away from the team much longer. Furthermore, Newton’s ability has diminished in the past few years as he dealt with injuries. He threw for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games a year ago for the Patriots.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay (Sept. 12) in the Cowboys' home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
"There's a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?" Payton said Tuesday. "That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We've got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that's very realistic."
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.
TCU, where Payton's son, Connor, is a student, and SMU have reached out and "completely would love to be a part of helping us and hosting us," Payton said.
Payton said the Saints are focused on making a four-week plan, "knowing we can always adjust if need be."
"A lot of it will depend on, when is the city ready to receive people to come back? When's the power back up?" Payton continued. "When are all the things up and running at least for people to return? And we don't know the answer to that yet."
Payton said the Saints cannot use the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where they held three training camps from 2014 to 2016, because the San Francisco 49ers are using it between season-opening road games in Detroit and Philadelphia.
Indianapolis was ruled out because of a Guns N' Roses concert scheduled there, Payton said.
And while Payton is fond of Oxnard California, where the Cowboys traditionally begin their training camp, that spot didn't make sense in terms of travel because the Saints have road games at Charlotte and New England in the first month of the season.
"I don't think it's in our best interest to go to California," Payton began, "and then make two East Coast trips."
Meanwhile, Payton also spoke for the first time about his decision late last week to name Jameis Winston his starting quarterback over Taysom Hill. The two competed throughout the preseason to succeed retired record-setting passer Drew Brees. And Payton assured that Hill, a strong all-around athlete who's played multiple positions, would continue to have a considerable role.
Winston, a 2015 top overall draft choice by Tampa Bay who joined the Saints as a reserve last season, has "done a great job. He's earned that," Payton said of the starting nod. "The No. 1 thing is leading your offense, and moving the ball, and scoring points. We feel like he's got a unique skill set with his arm talent where he can get ball down the field. He's done a really good job working through some of the progressions."