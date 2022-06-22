Tyler 2023 wide receiver Montrell Wade announced his commitment to Boston College on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
“I chose BC because I feel like they’re having something special out there,” Wade told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “All of the coaches have a very good knowledge of the game, and they have chemistry out there. Also, I can go to the league out there, and with a master’s, if my skill doesn’t let me last long in the league, I can always find a successful job when I’m done.”
Wade visited Boston College this past weekend.
As a sophomore, Wade caught 26 passes for 500 yards and four touchdowns. As a junior, he had 39 receptions for 808 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 64 tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions on defense.
Wade also had offers from Arkansas State, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Texas Tech, Utah State, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Alcorn State, Incarnate Word and Prairie View A&M.
The 6-0, 180-pound Wade is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 72 receiver in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings.
Wade joins Henderson quarterback Jacobe Robinson as East Texans to commit to Boston College. Robinson was 126 of 204 for 2,123 yards with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he had 26 carries for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Lions in 2021. Robinson is a three-star recruit and the No. 27 quarterback in the country.